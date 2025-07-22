Mahjong Games and Lessons Are Popping Up Around DC. Here’s Where to Play.

The traditional Chinese game of mahjong is having a resurgence across the country, and the DC-area is getting in on the game play.

Sallie Routh, co-founder of mahjong teaching group DC Mahj Collective, says that the social aspect of the game is a major draw. “I think as we’re coming out of Covid, people are particularly craving that connection and rebuilding their life in a more purposeful way with community,” she says. “It’s a meaningful way to spend your time with people that you love. It’s a great paced game for that—you can catch up over a game of mahjong.”

The tile-based game started in China in the 1800s and has since sprouted into a global pastime with more than 40 variations. Mahjong made its way to the US in the 1920s, and the National Mah Jongg League (NMJL) was established in 1937. A unique aspect of American mahjong is that NMJL releases an annual, standardized card that lists different winning combinations for the game each year.

Whether you’re a mahjong novice looking to learn or a tile-turning enthusiast seeking a game, here’s where to play.

DC Public Libraries

Locations: Shaw/Watha T. Daniel Neighborhood Library, Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Library, Cleveland Park Library

When: Tuesdays at 11:30 AM for Shaw Library, Tuesdays at 6 PM at MLK Library, Wednesdays at 11 AM at Cleveland Park Library

Price: Free

Try your hand at American or Hong Kong-style mahjong at weekly events hosted by three DC public libraries. Sessions are open to players of all skill and experience levels, and instructors can help beginner tables maneuver the game. The Cleveland Park sessions require advance registration, but the other two welcome walk-ins—though they fill up fast, so show up on time. See details for each session here.

Lucky Danger

Location: 709 D St. NW

When: Lessons on Wednesdays at 5 PM or free play by reservation

Price: $45 per table for an hour

Chinese-American restaurant Lucky Danger opened in May, unveiling a back room with three automatically-shuffling mahjong tables (programmed for Chinese mahjong). The restaurant offers weekly classes, which are already sold out through the first week of August. If you already know how to play, table reservations are available by the hour. Book a class or reserve a table here.

The Green Room

Location: 7000 Carroll Ave., Suite 200D, Takoma Park

When: July 31 at 6 PM

Price: $40

Head to the art space in Takoma Park for a three-hour learning session. Instructors walk students through a full game of American mahjong, followed by free play for some guided practice. The class is limited to just eight players for extra attention. Register for the lesson here.

Joy by Seven Reasons

Location: 5471 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase

When: August 4, or August 18 at 6 PM for lessons or free play by reservation

Price: $50 for lessons; $10 to play by reservation including game set rental

The restaurant is offering American mahjong lessons on select Mondays for beginners or those looking to refresh their skills. More experienced players can play on their own time—just note you want to play mahjong while making a reservation. Joy also has the National Mah Jongg League 2025 Card available for purchase ($14), and the card is required if you’re attending a lesson. Make a reservation here.

Lillian and Albert Small Capital Jewish Museum

Location: 575 3rd St. NW

When: Sundays at 1 PM

Price: $20 requested donation

Jewish women founded the National Mah Jongg League and developed the standardized American version. Celebrate their contributions to the game with weekly American mahjong lessons and play at the Capital Jewish Museum. Secure a spot here.

DC Mahj Collective

Location: Player’s choice

When: Varies by reservation

Cost: $75 per person for two hours

If you prefer a private lesson, check out Routh’s group, DC Mahj Collective. Choose a location and the instructors will bring mahjong sets for a small group. The collective will also be organizing mahjong socials resuming in the fall. Book a lesson here.