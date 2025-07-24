4 Must-See Open Houses This Weekend

If there’s a theme to this week’s open-house picks, it’s that they all have ample outdoor space. Check out these listings: a cottage in Spring Valley, Colonials in Forest Glen Park and Arlington, and a Lanier Heights townhouse that was once a recording studio for a DC band.
A Spring Valley Cottage
Price: $1.22 million
Where: 4625 Tilden St NW, Washington, DC 20016
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2.5
House size: 1,349 sq feet
Listing agent: Janice Pouch, Compass
Open house: Saturday, July 26, 12 PM — 2 PM
Built in 1951 as the model for a group of stone masonry houses in Spring Valley, this residence boasts a wood-burning fireplace and large windows. The garden features a winding stone path and a Japanese maple tree.
A Forest Glen Colonial
Price: $799,900
Where: 2908 Newcastle Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2.5
House size: 1,972 sq feet
Listing agents: Mandy Hursen, RLAH @properties
Open house: Sunday, July 27, 1 PM — 3 PM
Just a short walk from Rock Creek Park, this Colonial-style house in Forest Glen Park includes heated floors in the bathrooms and laundry room, a renovated eat-in kitchen, and a fenced yard.
An Arlington Colonial
Price: $1,349,900
Where: 2566 Military Rd, Arlington, VA 22207
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3
House size: 2,688 sq feet
Listing agents: Blake Davenport, The Davenport Group
Open house: Saturday, July 26, 12 PM — 3 PM and Sunday, July 27, 1 PM — 3 PM
This Colonial-style house features two patios, a fenced backyard, and a living area with space for a playroom or gym. A flex room with a brick fireplace can be used as a guest room or home office.
A Lanier Heights Townhouse
Price: $2.5 million
Where: 1849 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3.5
House size: 4,275 sq feet
Listing agents: M Cameron Shosh, Century 21 Redwood Realty
Open house: Sunday, July 27, 11 AM — 1 PM
In 2002, the band Thievery Corporation purchased this four-level townhouse and transformed the second level into a studio, where they recorded four albums. The studio is no more, but the renovated property does sport two fireplaces in the living room, a butler’s pantry with wine storage, multiple decks/patios, and a primary suite with a Juliet balcony and soaking tub.