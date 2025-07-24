This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions . Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below.

FEATURES

What Lies Beyond

What happens after we die? When our bodies perish, can our consciousness persist? At the University of Virginia, researchers are searching for answers, one near-death experience at a time. By Joan Niesen.

2025 Residential Design Awards

Looking for some inspiration? Check out these projects honored by the DC chapter of the American Institute of Architects. By Eric Wills.

Craig Holman’s Uphill Battle

For decades, this good-government advocate has waged a campaign against corruption, conflicts of interest, and big money. It feels especially urgent now. By David Levinthal.

Best Burgers

30 of our favorites, from steakhouse burgers to smashies. Plus–local chefs’ picks, great sides, and more. By Ann Limpert, Jessica Sidman, and Ike Allen.

WASHINGTONIAN WEDDINGS Getting-Ready Attire: Chic pre-wedding styles. By Jacqueline Tynes. Restaurant Weddings: A look at a booming trend. By Andrea Poe. Runway Report: Designers’ latest wedding gowns. By Amy Moeller. Fun Photos: How one photographer captured a couple’s wedding-day energy. By Amy Moeller. Real Weddings: Inspiring nuptials. By Amy Moeller. The Guide: The area’s most recommended wedding experts. By Washingtonian Staff.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Swing and a Prayer: 9 Training with an American Ninja Warrior contestant. By Sylvie McNamara.

Going Dutch: DC’s attorney general is a pro–at jump-roping? By Franziska Wild.

Voices of Change: Helping transcription software recognize Black speech. By Lindsey Byman.

Pwock Stars: A DC athleisure line with a wellness focus. By Amy Moeller.

THINGS TO DO

Our ten picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.

IQ

Child Advocate: Conservative sociologist Brad Wilcox thinks Americans should have more kids. Is that good for women? By Sylvie McNamara.

Prose, Not Pros: A booming self-publishing operation at Politics and Prose bookstore is so popular that authors wait months for a slot. By Ike Allen.

LIFE, TRAVEL & HEALTH

Don’t Sweat It: A summer bucket list to help you squeeze the most out of the rest of the season. By Daniella Byck and Briana Thomas.

Straight Talk: Five things our writer wishes she had known about Invisalign before starting to wear the teeth-straightening trays. Plus–the area’s top orthodontists. By Sherri Dalphonse.

Fed, Ex: Systems designed to protect federal employees are being dismantled. What happens next? By Damare Baker.

HOME

Off The Market: Some of the region’s recent high-end residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

Estate of Mind: The estate sale is an anachronism that endures. For treasure hunters, it’s hard to resist. By Eric Wills.



Neighborhood Briefing: National Landing: Home to Amazon’s HQ2, this Arlington neighborhood has a wealth of new restaurants, shops, and things to do. By Lindsey Byman and Kate Corliss.

FIRST PERSON