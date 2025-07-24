News & Politics

Chefs, Journalists, Athletes: Photos of the Best Parties Around DC

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.

Chefs, Journalists, Athletes: Photos of the Best Parties Around DC
Washington Post columnist and MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and Nick Schmit at Ned’s Club.
Dan About Town

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s diary of bashes, benefits, and galas.

May 1

Kata VIP preview

Brian Dunbar, John Burns, LaMean Koroma, and Mike Burns of Kata, an Asian-fusion restaurant and cocktail bar in Penn Quarter.

 

May 7

2025 America’s Ball for the Mall at the National Mall

2025 America’s Ball for the Mall co-chairs C.R. Wooters, Stacy Kerr, Georgette “Gigi” Dixon, Katie Zirkelbach, and Robby Zirkelbach.
Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, and America250 chair Rosie Rios.
CNN’s Pamela Brown and Washington Commanders co-owner Marjorie Harris.

 

May 8

Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation 15th Annual Great Ladies Luncheon & Fashion Show at the Ritz-Carlton, Washington, D.C.

Sepe Zuccari, Farrell Wilkins, Sarah Leonard, and Samin Emam.
Neiman Marcus personal shopper Andre Spearman, Great Ladies Luncheon & Fashion Show founders Elise Lefkowitz and Marc Lefkowitz, and Mark Roithmayr of the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation.
Toccin founders Michael Toccin and Alex Toccin, event chair Charlie Lefkowitz Crowley, and Puja Parekh of MidCap Financial Services.

 

May 14

Book talk for Jeffrey Seller’s Theater Kid at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Caroline Richard, NPR’s Scott Simon, author and Broadway producer Jeffrey Seller, and Causeway Strategy Group’s John McCarthy.

 

May 17

150th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course

Baltimore Ravens players Isaiah Likely, Nick Moore, and Zay Flowers.
1/ST’s Belinda Stronach and musician Wyclef Jean.
Jesse Solomon of the Bravo show Summer House and former NFL quarterback Cam Newton.

 

May 19

Preview Celebration for Sushi Gaku

Sushi Gaku’s Yoko Ota (left) and Yoshi Ota (far right) with Neighborhood Retail Group’s Bethany Kazaba.

 

May 21

Book celebration for Jonathan Capehart’s Yet Here I Am at Ned’s Club

The Prevent Cancer Foundation’s Susanna Quinn and former Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.
Washington Post columnist and MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and Nick Schmit.
MSNBC’s Robert Zeliger, Meta’s Nkechi Nneji, MSNBC’s Eugene Daniels, and Nate Stephens.
This article appears in the July 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

