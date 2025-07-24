Chefs, Journalists, Athletes: Photos of the Best Parties Around DC

May 1
Kata VIP preview
May 7
2025 America’s Ball for the Mall at the National Mall
May 8
Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation 15th Annual Great Ladies Luncheon & Fashion Show at the Ritz-Carlton, Washington, D.C.
May 14
Book talk for Jeffrey Seller’s Theater Kid at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
May 17
150th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course
May 19
Preview Celebration for Sushi Gaku
May 21
Book celebration for Jonathan Capehart’s Yet Here I Am at Ned’s Club
This article appears in the July 2025 issue of Washingtonian.
