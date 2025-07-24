7 Cool Indoor Movie Screenings in the DC Area This Summer

Escape the summer heat at a local movie theater or indoor film screening event. To help you choose, we’ve compiled a list of options where you can watch your favorite retro flicks, or see a new drama in between bites of buttery popcorn.

Paragon Theater

location_on Founders Row language Website Daily

There’s a new movie theater in town. The Paragon Theater brand recently opened a new movie house at Founders Row in Falls Church. The theater comes equipped with state-of-the art Axis15 Extreme technology presenting 4K laser projection, Dolby Atmos immersive sound, and a massive 65-foot tilted screen. Movie-goers have the option to enjoy a show the traditional way with a general admission ticket that allows access to the concession stand and bar to order snacks and drinks. Or, visitors can upgrade to a heated reclining lux box seat where chef-prepared pizza, tacos, chicken wings, and more can be ordered via mobile phone and delivered to your seat ($9+ for senior, $10+ for children, $11.50+ for adult).

Ghibli Summer Festival

location_on Union Market language Website through September 4

Popular hand-drawn animation Princess Mononoke is the brainchild of Japanese producers Studio Ghibli. On select Wednesdays and Thursdays this summer, you can nerd out over your favorite anime films from their collection such as The Boy and the Heron and Castle in the Sky at Angelika Pop-Up’s cozy theater ($12+).

Summer movies at DC Public Library

location_on Downtown, Deanwood language Website July 29

Grownups and kids can catch a summertime movie screening at a local library before the series ends this month. At Deanwood Neighborhood Library, youngsters can sing along to a showing of the Disney flick Moana 2. The adult movie series at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library wraps up with the action film The Accountant (free).

Kids Camp at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

location_on Brentwood, Crystal City language Website through August 25

If you’re looking to snag cheap movie tickets for the whole family, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has a program for you. Adults and kids are invited to Kids Camp where visitors can watch screenings of throwback and recent children’s movies such as Minions: The Rise of Gru and The Iron Giant at the same discounted ticket price; there’s specialty popcorn to order, too ($5).

Can I Kick It? at Songbyrd Music House

location_on Union Market language Website July 29

This long-running movie series at Songbyrd Music House combines genre-defying martial arts films with live music. This month, in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the classic action film American Ninja the venue will screen the movie alongside a live score of the soundtrack by Shaolin Jazz and DJ 2-Tone Jones (free).

Godzilla films at AFI Silver Theatre

location_on Silver Spring language Website through September 16

It’s Godzilla! The timeless kaiju character has been recaptured and reimagined on the big screen in a number of thrilling ways over the years. At AFI Silver Theatre movie-goers can replay eight films that narrate the terrifying tale of the film icon ($8 for children, $10+ for adults).

Film screenings at the Smithsonian

location_on National Mall language Website July 25-September 10

Explore Asian culture, art, and history at one of the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art’s film screenings. The Freer Gallery of Art hosts seated screenings of documentaries and international dramas inside Meyer Auditorium. On July 27, there’s a showing of the DC premiere of Afghan women’s empowerment film Sima’s Song (free with advance registration encouraged).

Join the conversation!