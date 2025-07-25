11 Places to Satisfy a Pancake Craving Around DC

Food

Blueberry-topped pancakes at Osteria Morini. Photo by Nina Palazzolo.

Art and Soul

Capitol Hill

Lemon pancakes at Art and Soul. Photograph courtesy of the restaurant.

Fluffy, lemony pancakes have long been a staple at this dining room in the lobby of Capitol Hill’s Yotel hotel. Want to stay at home? Check out original chef Art Smith’s recipe.

 

Ellie Bird

Falls Church

Photograph courtesy of Ellie Bird.

If a short stack won’t do it, go for AYCE pancakes at this fun Falls Church dining room from the couple behind DC’s Rooster and Owl. Bring your appetite: you have to order a separate entree, and then the endless pancakes are $5 extra.

 

Fish Shop

The Wharf

Cornmeal-based johnnycakes are on the brunch menu at this chic Wharf newcomer. They’re topped with ricotta from Pennsylvania’s Keswick Creamery and local honey.

 

Florida Avenue Grill

Columbia Heights

This soul food institution has been around for over 80 years, and its cinnamon-and-sugar-topped hotcakes, served all day, are one reason the diner has had such staying power.

 

Le Diplomate

14th St. corridor

Pancakes from Le Diplomate. Photograph by Scott Suchman .

If classic buttermilk flapjacks with rivulets of butter and maple syrup are what you’re after, Stephen Starr’s French brasserie is worth a stop. Bonus (especially if you have little kids): It opens earlier than most brunch spots, at 9:30 AM. 

 

Market Lunch

Capitol Hill

Fans line up for breakfast daily at this Eastern Market fixture. On the menu: buttermilk, blueberry/buckwheat, and chocolate-chip pancakes for a mere $7.95 (real maple syrup is extra, though). 

 

Matt and Tony’s

Alexandria

Brunch is served all day six days a week at this Del Ray hangout (it’s closed Mondays). One draw: hearty masa pancakes with mole syrup and berries. 

 

Okaeri Japanese Cafe

Multiple location in Centreville and Rockville

My colleague Jessica Sidman is a fan of the “super-light, jiggly” souffle pancakes at these Japanese cafes, which she calls “a once-viral internet sensation actually worth the hype.” She’s partial to the strawberry and matcha versions.

 

Old Hickory Steakhouse

Oxon Hill

The pancake platter at Old Hickory Steakhouse. Photograph courtesy of the restaurant.

This National Harbor steakhouse inside the Gaylord hotel hops on the board trend with its $48 pancake platter for two, arrayed with Nutella, strawberries, bananas, vanilla whipped cream, and more.

 

Osteria Morini

Navy Yard

Morini’s carbonara-inspired pancakes. Photo by Nina Palazzolo.

There’s a pancake for every mood at this Navy Yard Italian spot. A dedicated pancake menu offers seven variations, including carbonara, tiramisu, and blueberry-limoncello (maple syrup and butter are available, too).

 

Pennyroyal Station

Mount Rainier

Chef/owner Jesse Miller nails comfort food with a twist at his laidback restaurant. At brunch, that means a giant pancake topped with fried chicken, maple-braised pork belly, and pickled jalapeños (you can also get them with butter and maple syrup). 

