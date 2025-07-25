11 Places to Satisfy a Pancake Craving Around DC

Art and Soul
Capitol Hill
Fluffy, lemony pancakes have long been a staple at this dining room in the lobby of Capitol Hill’s Yotel hotel. Want to stay at home? Check out original chef Art Smith’s recipe.
Ellie Bird
Falls Church
If a short stack won’t do it, go for AYCE pancakes at this fun Falls Church dining room from the couple behind DC’s Rooster and Owl. Bring your appetite: you have to order a separate entree, and then the endless pancakes are $5 extra.
Fish Shop
The Wharf
Cornmeal-based johnnycakes are on the brunch menu at this chic Wharf newcomer. They’re topped with ricotta from Pennsylvania’s Keswick Creamery and local honey.
Florida Avenue Grill
Columbia Heights
This soul food institution has been around for over 80 years, and its cinnamon-and-sugar-topped hotcakes, served all day, are one reason the diner has had such staying power.
Le Diplomate
14th St. corridor
If classic buttermilk flapjacks with rivulets of butter and maple syrup are what you’re after, Stephen Starr’s French brasserie is worth a stop. Bonus (especially if you have little kids): It opens earlier than most brunch spots, at 9:30 AM.
Market Lunch
Capitol Hill
Fans line up for breakfast daily at this Eastern Market fixture. On the menu: buttermilk, blueberry/buckwheat, and chocolate-chip pancakes for a mere $7.95 (real maple syrup is extra, though).
Matt and Tony’s
Alexandria
Brunch is served all day six days a week at this Del Ray hangout (it’s closed Mondays). One draw: hearty masa pancakes with mole syrup and berries.
Okaeri Japanese Cafe
Multiple location in Centreville and Rockville
My colleague Jessica Sidman is a fan of the “super-light, jiggly” souffle pancakes at these Japanese cafes, which she calls “a once-viral internet sensation actually worth the hype.” She’s partial to the strawberry and matcha versions.
Old Hickory Steakhouse
Oxon Hill
This National Harbor steakhouse inside the Gaylord hotel hops on the board trend with its $48 pancake platter for two, arrayed with Nutella, strawberries, bananas, vanilla whipped cream, and more.
Osteria Morini
Navy Yard
There’s a pancake for every mood at this Navy Yard Italian spot. A dedicated pancake menu offers seven variations, including carbonara, tiramisu, and blueberry-limoncello (maple syrup and butter are available, too).
Pennyroyal Station
Mount Rainier
Chef/owner Jesse Miller nails comfort food with a twist at his laidback restaurant. At brunch, that means a giant pancake topped with fried chicken, maple-braised pork belly, and pickled jalapeños (you can also get them with butter and maple syrup).