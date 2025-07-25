Virginia

1

Where: McLean.

Sold by: Charles S. Hallab, president and CEO of the US-Saudi Business Council.

Listed: $4,690,000.

Sold: $4,400,000.

Days on market: 377.

Bragging points: An 8,898-square-foot house with eight bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, a two-story great room, a recreation room, an infinity pool, a four-car garage, and a detached studio apartment.

2

Where: McLean.

Bought by: James Cory Tull, a partner at Latham & Watkins.

Listed: $8,495,000.

Sold: $8,250,000.

Days on market: 29.

Bragging points: A renovated Georgian with seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, three half baths, six fireplaces, an elevator, a wine cellar, an exercise studio, a private sauna and steam room, a screened loggia, and a terrace overlooking a patio and heated pool.

DC

3

Where: Georgetown.

Bought by: Nancy Hungerford, a managing director at FTI Consulting.

Listed: $4,495,000.

Sold: $4,450,000.

Days on market: 194.

Bragging points: A circa-1900 semidetached townhouse with five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a home theater, a patio, and a large deck overlooking a spacious backyard.

4

Where: Georgetown.

Bought by: David Fredrickson, executive vice president of the oncology business unit at AstraZeneca.

Listed: $5,995,000.

Sold: $5,950,000.

Days on market: 0.

Bragging points: A three-level house with six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, three fireplaces, a patio, a pool, a garden, and a garage.

5

Where: Georgetown.

Bought by: Benjamin J. Ramundo, managing director of Arlington Capital Partners, and Victoria L. Ramundo, manager of acquisition marketing strategy at Capital One.

Listed: $3,750,000.

Sold: $3,800,000.

Days on market: 0.

Bragging points:A four-bedroom town-house with four and a half bathrooms, two fireplaces, a renovated kitchen, and a terrace.

6

Where: Capitol Hill.

Sold by: Former US senator Jon Tester.

Listed: $1,150,000.

Sold: $1,035,000.

Days on market: 47.

Bragging points:A circa-1900 Federal townhouse near Stan­ton Park with three bed-rooms, one and a half bathrooms, multiple skylights, and a patio.

Maryland

7

Where: Bethesda.

Bought by: Arvin Malkani, CEO of the IT-support provider ISN, and Manju Malkani, director of accounting at Tantus Technologies.

Listed: $7,850,000.

Sold: $6,600,025.

Days on market: 32

.Bragging points: A three-story mansion with seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, two half baths, five fireplaces, a grand atrium, a heated screened porch, a library, a gym, a movie theater, a basketball court, a game room, an outdoor kitchen, and a pool.

This article appears in the July 2025 issue of Washingtonian.