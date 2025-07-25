Virginia
1
Where: McLean.
Sold by: Charles S. Hallab, president and CEO of the US-Saudi Business Council.
Listed: $4,690,000.
Sold: $4,400,000.
Days on market: 377.
Bragging points: An 8,898-square-foot house with eight bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, a two-story great room, a recreation room, an infinity pool, a four-car garage, and a detached studio apartment.
2
Where: McLean.
Bought by: James Cory Tull, a partner at Latham & Watkins.
Listed: $8,495,000.
Sold: $8,250,000.
Days on market: 29.
Bragging points: A renovated Georgian with seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, three half baths, six fireplaces, an elevator, a wine cellar, an exercise studio, a private sauna and steam room, a screened loggia, and a terrace overlooking a patio and heated pool.
DC
3
Where: Georgetown.
Bought by: Nancy Hungerford, a managing director at FTI Consulting.
Listed: $4,495,000.
Sold: $4,450,000.
Days on market: 194.
Bragging points: A circa-1900 semidetached townhouse with five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a home theater, a patio, and a large deck overlooking a spacious backyard.
4
Where: Georgetown.
Bought by: David Fredrickson, executive vice president of the oncology business unit at AstraZeneca.
Listed: $5,995,000.
Sold: $5,950,000.
Days on market: 0.
Bragging points: A three-level house with six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, three fireplaces, a patio, a pool, a garden, and a garage.
5
Where: Georgetown.
Bought by: Benjamin J. Ramundo, managing director of Arlington Capital Partners, and Victoria L. Ramundo, manager of acquisition marketing strategy at Capital One.
Listed: $3,750,000.
Sold: $3,800,000.
Days on market: 0.
Bragging points:A four-bedroom town-house with four and a half bathrooms, two fireplaces, a renovated kitchen, and a terrace.
6
Where: Capitol Hill.
Sold by: Former US senator Jon Tester.
Listed: $1,150,000.
Sold: $1,035,000.
Days on market: 47.
Bragging points:A circa-1900 Federal townhouse near Stanton Park with three bed-rooms, one and a half bathrooms, multiple skylights, and a patio.
Maryland
7
Where: Bethesda.
Bought by: Arvin Malkani, CEO of the IT-support provider ISN, and Manju Malkani, director of accounting at Tantus Technologies.
Listed: $7,850,000.
Sold: $6,600,025.
Days on market: 32
.Bragging points: A three-story mansion with seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, two half baths, five fireplaces, a grand atrium, a heated screened porch, a library, a gym, a movie theater, a basketball court, a game room, an outdoor kitchen, and a pool.
This article appears in the July 2025 issue of Washingtonian.