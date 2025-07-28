27 Things to Do in the DC Area This Week and Weekend

Happy Monday, DC!

There’s a major unveiling of several new galleries at the National Air and Space Museum this week. Also, The Weeknd and rapper Playboi Carti stop by Northwest Stadium for a live concert.

Best Things to Do This Week and Weekend

July 29–August 3

New galleries at National Air and Space Museum. Since 2018, the National Air and Space Museum has been undergoing a huge renovation. This week, the museum is unveiling five new or revamped galleries, including Futures in Space, World War I: The Birth of Military Aviation, and Milestones of Flight Hall, which features attractions such as the Mercury Friendship 7 capsule (opens Mon, free, Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum). (For our picks of what to see, read on.) The Weeknd in concert. Northwest Stadium continues its record-setting summer concert series with the “After Hours Til Dawn” tour headlined by pop star The Weeknd, and an accompanying set by rapper Playboi Carti (Sat, $143+, Northwest Stadium). “American Landscapes” exhibit at the National Gallery of Art. Examine how American painters used watercolor for mapping and documenting the country’s landscapes over two centuries in the new exhibition “American Landscapes in Watercolor from the Corcoran Collection” (opens Sat, free, National Gallery of Art). Back to the Future in concert with the NSO. See a screening of oldie-but-goodie film Back to the Future at Wolf Trap. The family-friendly event is accompanied by a live score of the soundtrack performed by the National Symphony Orchestra. The concert includes approximately 20 minutes of new music added to the film by award-winning composer Silvestri (Sat, $51+, Vienna). Fairfax County Fair. The entire family can enjoy carnival rides, play games, and grab eats from food trucks at Frying Pan Farm Park. The Fairfax County 4-H Fair and Carnival returns for a weekend of big truck shows, tractor demos, farm animal exhibitions, and more fair-season excitement (Thurs-Sun, free admission, $1.25+ for carnival ride tickets, Herndon).

Want More Things to Do?

Arts and culture:

It’s the last chance to see Chakaia Booker’s sculptural works on sustainability (closes Sat, free, National Gallery of Art).

Spot the Delta Aquarids Meteor Shower from the Bridge District rooftop. There’s cosmic-inspired drinks and music, too (Tues, free, Anacostia).

See a screening of classic action film American Ninja alongside a live score of the soundtrack by Shaolin Jazz and DJ 2-Tone Jones at Songbyrd Music House (Tues, free, Union Market).

Watch five films that explore the themes of adventure and art at The Trail Running Film Festival (Thurs, $20, Eastern Market).

Washington football legends Mark Rypien, Gary Clark, and Chip Lohmiller board City Cruises to relive their 1991 championship with fans (Sat, $80, Wharf).

Craft a teapot greeting card or complete a tea-themed coloring sheet in between sips of afternoon tea at Merry Pin (Sat, $65 for adults, $25 for children 6 to 8 years old, free for children 5 and younger, Georgia Avenue).

Bring your own book or discover a new summer read at Hotel AKA Alexandria’s Silent Reading Party. There will be live piano tunes, beverages, bites, and a bookshelf workshop to keep bookworms entertained (Sat, $33, Alexandria).

Swap used belts, scarves, gloves, purses and other accessories with a neighbor this weekend (Sun, free, MLK Memorial Library).

Theater and shows:

Solve puzzles at a live game of Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern before the show closes this week (closes Sun, $39+, Kennedy Center).

Community:

Ride a mechanical shark and stuff yourself with shark-themed doughnuts at Shark Bites and Brews (Sat, free, Wharf).

Music and concerts:

Take a salsa dance lesson at the Renegade, and then show off your new moves to the live tunes of Hermanos Galvan & Orquesta in honor of Peruvian Independence Day (Mon, $10, Clarendon).

Play an instrument, or sing a song with fellow music admirers at Artivism’s jam session at Sankofa Video Café & Books (every Tues, free, Georgia Avenue).

Rap star Lil Wayne is sure to hype fans at Jiffy Lube Live with rhymes from his new album Tha Carter VI (Wed, $30+, Bristow).

Listen to tribute band Mothers Little Helper play your favorite Rolling Stones melodies live at Reston Metro Plaza (Fri, free, Reston).

DC rock band Cinema Hearts performs at Pie Shop (Fri, $21, H Street Corridor).

Rock band Drive-By Truckers is live in concert at The Anthem (Sat, $57+, Wharf).

Get involved:

Cuddle and pet and future therapy and assistance dogs at Johnny Pistolas to help raise funds for Hero Dogs (Sat, $35, Adams Morgan).

Bites and beverages:

Celebrate Peru’s Independence Day with a complimentary chaufa tasting and discounted drinks at Pisco y Nazca (Mon, free entry, Downtown, Reston, Bethesda).

Listen to music and savor cuisine prepared over a live fire by guest chefs such as Moon Rabbit’s Keven Tien outdoors at Joon’s patio (Wed, August 6, August 20, $125, Tysons).

Things to do with kids:

At Deanwood Neighborhood Library, youngsters can sing along to a showing of the Disney flick Moana 2 (Tues, free, Deanwood).

YMCA’s Thingamajig Invention Convention is back with STEAM demonstrations and science activities for children (Thurs, free, Alexandria).

Take your kiddos to the National Gallery of Art for face painting and art making (Sat, free, National Gallery of Art).

If you enjoyed these events, please don’t forget to share this post with a friend on social media, and sign up for our newsletter for more things to do.

Join the conversation!