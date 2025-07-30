Journalists Savor Prospect of Pete Hegseth Running for Office, Trump Wants a White House Ballroom, and Katie Ledecky Won Another World Title

Good morning. The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments has issued a Code Orange for today, which means the air will be unhealthy for some people. The National Weather Service has also issued a heat advisory from 11 AM until 8 PM. The high temperature today is nominally 98, though the heat index could make it more like 106. A low around 78 overnight. The Nationals will visit the Astros again this afternoon. You can find me on Bluesky, I’m @abeaujon.87 on Signal, and there’s a link to my email address below.

I can’t stop listening to:

The Pietasters, “Maggie Mae.” This ode to the pub from the local ska stalwarts gets me skanking around the living room every time I put it on. Weirdly, my kids keep hiding the record. The Pietasters will play the Franconia Rec Center Amphitheater at 7:30 PM. The show is free, but call 571-202-SHOW an hour beforehand to make sure the weather won’t spoil your plans.

Here’s some administration news you might have blocked out:

Today in Epstein: President Trump augmented his comments of a day earlier, saying he broke with Jeffrey Epstein because the disgraced, deceased financier “stole” some of his employees at Mar-a-Lago. Asked if he meant Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein survivor who died by suicide earlier this year, the President said, “I don’t know. I think she worked at the spa. I think so. I think that was one of the people. He stole her. And by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know, none whatsoever.” (NYT) A CBS News review of jailhouse video that Trump’s onetime Attorney General William Barr said showed that Epstein died by suicide “raises questions about the strength and credibility of the government’s investigation, which appears to have drawn conclusions from the video that are not readily observable.” (CBS News) Meanwhile, Epstein’s convicted associate Ghislaine Maxwell offered to testify before Congress—if she’s granted immunity. (CNN)

Whistles were blown: The Senate confirmed Trump defense lawyer Emil Bove to a lifetime judgeship yesterday despite evidence from three whistleblowers that purported to show a cavalier attitude toward the law. (AP) Another whistleblower is said to have shown that Bove “misled lawmakers in his confirmation hearings for a federal judgeship when he denied targeting prosecutors who refused to go along with his dismissal of corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams.” (Washington Post) Also on the Hill: The Senate confirmed Susan Monarez to run the CDC. (The Hill) Democrats bickered after US Senator Cory Booker accused his party of “being complicit to Donald Trump.” (Axios) US Representative Tim Burchett, who gave an interview earlier this year where he discussed his belief that “aliens have underwater bases on Earth,” got kicked by a horse. (The Hill)

Health news: Vinay Prasad resigned from the FDA after a pressure campaign from Laura Loomer, who dug up evidence that Prasad had praised US Senator Bernie Sanders in the past. During his brief time serving under Health Secretary RFK Jr., Prasad “had already limited the use of Covid shots and had amped up warnings about a rare cardiac side effect of the inoculations.” (NYT) The administration abandoned an attempt to block all funding to health research by institutions outside the government following criticism from NIH officials. (WSJ) The EPA plans to “revoke the scientific determination that underpins the government’s legal authority to combat climate change.” (NYT)

Administration perambulation: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is considering a run for office in Tennessee, according to people who’ve spoken with him. The Pentagon denied the report. Washingtonian Today may have to open a Nashville bureau if this happens. (NBC News) Hegseth now requires potential four-stars to meet with Trump. (NYT) Another person Loomered: The NSA fired a top lawyer, April Falcon Doss, after criticism from Loomer. (NYT) DOJ claimed that the University of California, Los Angeles “violated the civil rights of Jewish and Israeli students who reported harassment and intimidation during a spring 2024 pro-Palestinian campus encampment.” (LA Times) Trump really wants a ballroom in the White House. (NPR)

A local record I can’t stop listening to, by Rob Brunner

DC band Pretty Bitter released a new album, “Pleaser,” last Friday, and I’ve had it on the stereo a lot. (Check out their excellent song “Thrill Eater” here.) The sound is poppier than their previous work—an obvious (if unexpected) reference point is 10,000 Maniacs. The band’s energy and Mel Bleker’s warm vocals are proving to be an addictive mix.

Recently on Washingtonian dot com:

• The Department of Education has some big levers it can pull if it wants to force Northern Virginia schools to change their policies about trans kids.

• We spoke with erstwhile Washingtonian Rax King about her new essay collection.

• It’s only July, but chef Eric Adjepong has already had a heck of a year.

Local news links:

A grim anniversary: Yesterday marked six months since a mid-air collision between a passenger jet and a US Army helicopter near National Airport killed 67 people. The National Transportation Safety Board will hold three days of hearings on the crash beginning today. (WTOP) Here’s what the board will be looking at. (AP via NBC4 Washington) Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll apologized to the families of victims yesterday. (Washington Post) US Senator Ted Cruz said he plans to introduce legislation “that would force changes to the way the military uses helicopters around congested airports.” (CNN) For local first responders, the emotional toll of the crash persists. (WAMU)

Stadium arcadium: The DC Council will hear from Washington Commanders officials and the mayor’s office about a possible deal to build a new arena for the team on the old RFK site. (WTOP) A poll by Greater Greater Washington finds most DC residents want the Council to negotiate a “better deal for District taxpayers.” (Greater Greater Washington)

• Katie Ledecky won her 22nd world title yesterday. (CNN) Flashback: We spoke with Ledecky about her memoir last fall. (Washingtonian)

• A Fairfax Circuit Court judge “ordered that eight public university board members tapped by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin be removed from their posts in a victory for Virginia Senate Democrats who rejected the appointees in a June committee vote.” (NBC4 Washington)

• Arlington police said they’d arrested a player for professional rugby team Old Glory DC, and charged him with rape. (ARLnow)

• A woman in Fairfax County “is back in jail after she pleaded guilty to chaining her children to a table while she was away at work.” (NBC4 Washington)

• The Heurich House Museum is asking very nicely: Please stop stealing plants from Sonny Bono Park. (PoPville)

• Montgomery County will install a robot named Parker at the public garage on Ellsworth Drive. (WTOP)

• What’s the deal with all these bugs? (Axios D.C.)

Wednesday’s event picks:

• Lil Wayne is sure to light up Jiffy Lube Live.

• Listen to music on Joon’s patio and enjoy food prepared over a fire by guest chefs such as Moon Rabbit’s Keven Tien.

