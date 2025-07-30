Photos from Best of Washington 2025

Culinary enthusiasts from across the region gathered at the National Building Museum on Thursday, July 24 for Washingtonian’s highly anticipated Best of Washington tasting event. This year’s summer music festival–inspired celebration infused the museum with vibrant Coachella-worthy energy, complete with colorful photo ops, summery cocktails, endless bites, and a high-energy DJ set from DJ Little Rock/Mixing Maryland.

Over 60 of DC’s top restaurants—ranging from beloved local gems to Michelin-starred favorites—served signature dishes, giving attendees the perfect opportunity to discover new culinary standouts. Guests voted live throughout the evening for their favorite restaurant, and this year’s People’s Choice Award went to OYSTER OYSTER. Washingtonian’s food critics were also in attendance, secretly sampling bites throughout the night before naming RANIA as the Critics’ Choice Award recipient.

Between savoring bites and sips, guests explored immersive sponsor lounges and interactive activations. Highlights included aura photography with Soulshine Aura at the MGM Lounge, vinyl spin art in the United Bank Lounge, specialty cocktails in the Casamigos, Tito’s, and Intuit lounges, sunscreen samples in the Neutrogena lounge, and even a raffle for first class flights in the United Airlines lounge.

A heartfelt thank you to our generous event sponsors who made this remarkable night possible: The Embassy of the State of Qatar in the United States, American Beverage Association, Intuit, MGM National Harbor, Neutrogena, United Airlines, and United Bank. We are also grateful to our beverage sponsors—Blossom Beverages, Casamigos, Fresca Mixed, Modelo, Krave, and Titos—for keeping the drinks flowing all night.

The vibrant festival atmosphere came to life thanks to our design partner, Design Foundry, and our seamless logistics team, Stratus Firm. A portion of the proceeds from this event benefitted World Central Kitchen.

This event also wouldn’t be possible without our team of incredible vendors and partners: Occasions Catering , Something Vintage, Extraordinary Entertainment , ArtStella Productions, Constellation Brands, Molecular Food & Cocktails, MJ Valet, Entertainment Avenue, ReWild DC, Washington Talent Agency, ARS Poetica.

Photographs by Dan Swartz/Revamp, Stacey Salter, and Nina Palazzolo.