They’re almost all gone now, the players from the Washington Capitals’ Stanley Cup-winning team in 2018. Earlier this week, Nicklas Backstrom signed a contract with Brynas of the Swedish Hockey League after listing his McLean mansion for $11.9 million. And now Backstrom’s former teammate and neighbor, T.J. Oshie, who announced his retirement in June, has also listed his McLean property. The price: $9.85 million. The listing agent is Piper Yerks with Washington Fine Properties.

The Oshies purchased the estate, constructed by Alexandria-based Griffin-Moran Builders, in 2022 for $7.5 million. Highlights of the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 11,400-square-foot house include white oak floors, multiple fireplaces, a kitchen with a double island and butler’s pantry, an exercise room, elevator, massage room, a spa bath and steam shower, and a wine cellar. Outside, a stone terrace leads to a fire pit, putting green, kitchen and fireplace, and a pool.

The Oshies are returning to Minnesota, where he played high school hockey, and where his wife, Lauren, was raised. Last year, Architectural Digest featured the family’s newly constructed house in Edina.