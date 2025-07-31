Dog-Friendly Experiences in the DC-Area Your Pet Will Love

Pet-friendly Hotels

Roll out the red carpet for your four-legged guest

For visitors to the District—and staycationers, too—DC hotels offer plenty of amenities for pets. Kimpton hotels are notably accommodating, and the Monaco in Penn Quarter, the George in Capitol Hill, and the Banneker in Dupont Circle all welcome pets—“furry, feathery, or scaly”—with no restrictions on weight, breed, or even number, and no added fees. In-room water bowls are included, and pets are invited to the nightly wine receptions. Also in Dupont Circle, the Darcy’s “Applaud the Paws” package is available to all four-legged pets and includes in-room food and water bowls, a bed, bottled water, and more, without a fee. In addition to bowls and a dog bed, canines at the nearby Lyle get homemade treats. At the Riggs in Penn Quarter, a one-time fee of $100 covers dogs of any size. Amenities include in-room food and water bowls, a bed, and dog-walking bags. You can even arrange walking services with the folks at guest services, who can also recommend parks and other dog-friendly spaces.

And at Viceroy hotels, pet-friendly offerings vary slightly from one property to another—at Hotel Zena on Thomas Circle, pets are greeted by name and amenities include dog beds, bowls, walking bags, treats, and a list of pet-friendly places to go, available from the concierge.

Yappy Hours

Dogs can tag along for treats, off-leash lounging, and more

When it comes to happy hour, the area has no shortage of dog-friendly spots to unwind. Among our favorites, Dacha Beer Garden in Shaw offers a “puppy provisions” menu that includes “pup­pacinos” and other treats, while the Navy Yard location has an even more expansive list. Hook Hall in Petworth has birthday-party packages for pups that include treats and a smash cake, reserved garden space, and food for humans, too. At Vola’s Dockside Grill in Alexandria, things are a little more people-focused, but a dog menu includes options like chicken breasts and “pupsicles.” The Salt Line in Navy Yard has a pet-friendly patio with water bowls and treats—and the same goes for the beer garden at Aslin on 14th Street. For the ultimate yappy hour, Dog Daze Social Club in Logan Circle welcomes pups to its dog garden, where they can go off-leash.

Playful Outings

For active dogs, there’s no greater luxury than a day of play

Walks are great, but a hike provides fresh spots to sniff and adventure. After a stamina and temperament evaluation, DC Dog Hikes assigns dogs to a compatible “pack.” From there, they get picked up for treks ranging from 75 minutes to two and a half hours, exploring nearby locations such as Rock Creek Park or traveling to destinations including Rosaryville State Park and Annapolis Rock. You’ll also get footage from your dog’s day out. Meanwhile, water-loving pets can dog-paddle around five pools with minimal chlorine at K9 Aquatic Center in Potomac, which offers sessions for recreation and hydrotherapy—so older animal companions can have their day, too. In Falls Church and Chantilly, Aquatic Paws has underwater treadmills for a walk through water that dogs of all ages can enjoy.

Dog Parks

These dog parks offer more than the usual patch of green space

Among the most popular parks of its kind in the area, Shirlington Dog Park in Arlington spans two acres and a quarter mile in length, adjacent to running trails and a stream for pups to splash in (when the water is safe). A bit more of a drive, Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis has expansive spaces for large and small dogs, plus an off-leash beach. While DC’s Congressional Cemetery is open to the human public, pups who are part of its K9 program—which offers both annual memberships and day passes—can explore the more than 35 fenced-in acres off-leash. Montgomery County’s Cabin John Regional Park has camping, picnic areas, athletic fields, and a playground—and its dog park offers an array of amenities as well, including drinking fountains, climbing structures, and benches for human visitors to rest.

Doggy Boarding Experiences

When you can’t travel with your dog, trust they’ll be comfortable at these boarding locations. Some even have spas.

At Dogwood Acres in Davidsonville, Maryland, dogs get to splash around a bone-shaped pool and hang out in posh suites, including an option with a TV. For dogs in need of extra attention, spring for a package featuring one-on-one playtime with an attendant. Grooming is available, including special services such as teeth cleaning. Olde Towne Pet Resort has locations in North Bethesda, Springfield, and Sterling, and each sleeping area is outfitted with a comfy bed. Parents can sneak a peek at their dogs 24-7, thanks to webcams set up in every suite and pool. Spa treatments include mud baths, a manicure (complete with nail polish), and aromatherapy conditioner. For a getaway more akin to summer camp, Happy Hounds Lodge can pick up your pooch and bring them to bucolic Round Hill, Virginia, for a kennel-free stay in the house. The property has plenty of green place to enjoy, plus kiddie pools for cooling off.

Gourmet Treats

Local spots offering next-level treats

Gourmet comestibles for even the most discerning pet palettes are available at many popular bakeries and sweets shops. At Dolci Gelati in Shaw, there are dozens of rotating gelato flavors on the menu, and usually some are made specifically for dogs, with favorites that include ingredients like banana and peanut butter. Ice Cream Jubilee, with several locations including Navy Yard and Georgetown, also offers “pup cups” for four-legged customers. The Dupont Circle coffee shop Doyle & Co. has peanut-butter dog treats on its menu, and at Baked & Wired in Georgetown, packages of Zilla­BONEz baked treats come in flavors like Peanut Butter Krunch and Chick-E-Cheese. The Dairy Godmother in Alexandria has a separate dog menu, including puppy pops in either pumpkin or banana flavors and a baked treat it calls “squirrel biscuits.”

This article appears in the July 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

