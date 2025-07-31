PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in June

10

Where: 7605 Arnet Ln, Bethesda, MD 20817

How much: $4.995 million

Listing agents: Daniel Heider, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Will Thomas, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This stucco residence, constructed in 2012, sports a primary suite that features a terrace with a gas fireplace and heated tile. Backyard amenities include a heated pool, a spa, and our favorite: a speakeasy-style wet bar.

10

Where: 5613 McLean Dr, Bethesda, MD 20814

How much: $4.995 million

Listing agents: Avi Galanti, Compass

Buyer’s agent: Karen Kelly and Dana Rice, Compass

Built in 2019, this Bethesda house features a gourmet kitchen with a built-in Miele espresso machine. The primary suite boasts a cathedral ceiling and fireplace, and the master bath includes a Sub-Zero beverage center and heated marble floors. On the lower level, find a full kitchen and bar, a billiards area, and a theater that can seat more than ten guests.

9

Where: 9121 Harrington Dr, Potomac, MD 20854

How much: $5.005 million

Listing agents: Chris Koons-Byrne and Christy Bakaly, Compass

Buyer’s agent: Sunita Bali, eXp Realty

All seven bedrooms in this 12,500-square-foot house, built in 2020, have an ensuite bath. Other amenities include an elevator, a home theater, a wine cellar, a game room, and a gym, as well as an outdoor sports court, kitchen, pool, and pool house.

8

Where: 304 S Saint Asaph St, Alexandria, VA 22314

How much: $5.325 million

Listing agents: Mark Lowham, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Nikki Nabi, RLAH @properties

Built in 1857 by Emmanuel Francis, the owner of a limekiln in Alexandria, this residence sports 12-foot ceilings, original plasterwork, and a study with built-ins. Outdoor features include multiple terraces and gardens overlooking a pool.

7

Where: 4410 Meadow Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007

How much: $5.35 million

Listing agent: Robert Hryniewicki and Christopher Leary, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Michael Rankin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Designed and constructed in 2014 by GTM Architects and CIMA Design & Build, this red brick residence boasts white oak hardwood floors, marble bathrooms with heated floors, and multi-level slate and flagstone terraces in the backyard.

6

Where: 4907 Indian Ln NW, Washington, DC 20016

How much: $5.55 million

Listing agent: Marion Smith Buglione and Nancy Taylor Bubes, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Cailin Monahan, Washington Fine Properties

One of the oldest houses in Spring Valley, this 1920 Tudor-style residence features a covered front porch, multiple wood-burning fireplaces, a 1,000-square-foot wine cellar, a garage and motor court, and an outdoor pool.

5

Where: 22694 Creighton Farms Dr, Leesburg, VA 20175

How much: $5.6 million

Listing agent: Bill Davis, Century 21 New Millenium

Buyer’s agent: Unrepresented buyer

This 15,600-square-foot residence, located in a gated development with a Jack Nicklaus golf course, features an infinity-edge saltwater pool, an eight-person hot tub, an outdoor kitchen and bar, and a private dock. Our favorite amenity: a concrete walk-in safe protected by a 1,000-pound door.

3

Where: 6671 Macarthur Blvd, Bethesda, MD 20816

How much: $6.3 million

Listing agent: Daniel Heider and Kara Sheehan, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Daniel Heider and Kara Sheehan, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This waterfront property, constructed in 1961, overlooks Little Falls on the Potomac River. Last sold in 1992, it went under contract in June one day after hitting the multiple listing service.

3

Where: 2806 N St NW and 1240 28th St NW, Washington, DC 20007

How much: $6.3 million

Listing agent: Mary Grover Ehrgood, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Christie-Anne Weiss, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This Georgetown estate includes two houses: the main house, which was built in 1805 and boasts original millwork, nine fireplaces, two roof terraces, and a garden. And the Federal-style carriage house, which was built in 1992 and includes a garage on the main level and a suite of rooms upstairs with a wet bar and fireplace.

2

Where: 9005 Congressional Ct, Potomac, MD 20854

How much: $6.5 million

Listing agent: Kecia Kane and Corey Burr, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Emil Simionov, Compass

Architect Mark Sullenberger and interior designer Barry Dixon designed this seven-bedroom residence in 2015. It features reclaimed wood beams, custom millwork, an underground garage for up to seven vehicles, a billiards room, a theater with tiered seating, and a heated saltwater pool and spa with a pool house.

1

Where: 7000 Longwood Dr, Bethesda, MD 20817

How much: $6.625 million

Listing agent: Cindy Souza and Marzi Kahnamelli, Long & Foster Real Estate

Buyer’s agent: Kara Sheehan, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

An elevator services all three levels of this newly constructed Bethesda house. Amenities include double islands in the main kitchen, a secondary catering kitchen, a screened porch with a gas fireplace, a walk-out lower level with a wet bar, and a steam shower by the pool and hot tub.