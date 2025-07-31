Featuring panoramic views of the National Mall, the DC skyline, the Iwo Jima Memorial, the Potomac River, Reagan National Airport and Arlington, this triplex condo provides spectacular views from the interior and multiple balconies with its triple exposure.

This one-of-a-kind residence offers penthouse living with modern design, an in-unit elevator servicing three levels and three assigned parking spaces. A foyer with a skylight floods the space with natural light with stairs leading up to the living room with 13-foot ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace and an upper terrace-like balcony with beautiful views of DC. The upper level includes a dining room with wraparound views of DC and Arlington, a gourmet kitchen, a family room and a half bath.

Back on the entry level, there are two well-appointed bedroom suites. The lower level is a luxurious retreat with the primary suite featuring the same stunning views as the living room with an additional balcony, a separate sitting room and an elegant primary bath.

A wine room, an office and a half bath complete this level. About a half of a mile to Rosslyn Metro, Reagan National is a quick drive.

Property Address:

1401 N. Oak Street, #912, Arlington, VA 22209

$3,850,000

Contact:

Diane Lewis

The Lewis Team

Washington Fine Properties

703-973-7001

diane@lewisteam.com

