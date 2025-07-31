Tour These 4 Open Houses This Weekend

This week’s open house picks are all listed for under a million: a 16th Street Heights rowhouse, a rambler in Silver Spring, and a midcentury-modern house in Falls Church. In the luxury bracket, check out this renovated Bethesda listing.

A 16th Street Heights Rowhouse

Price: $975,000

Where: 1412 Decatur St NW, Washington, DC 20011

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3.5

House size: 2,601 sq feet

Listing agent: Shari Gronvall, Compass

Open house: Saturday, Aug 2, 12 PM — 2 PM and Sunday, Aug 3, 1 PM — 3 PM

This 1917 Wardman rowhouse boasts period details, including the moldings, fireplace mantel, and staircase bannister. The sunroom opens onto a private deck, and the apartment on the lower level is a legal rental.

A Silver Spring Rambler

Price: $699,900

Where: 8921 Whitney St, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3

House size: 2,012 sq feet

Listing agents: Brittany Allison and Peter Allison, Compass

Open house: Saturday, Aug 2, 12 PM — 2 PM

This renovated 1951 rambler sports an updated kitchen and bathrooms, built-ins around the fireplace in the living room, and a recreation room and bedroom on the lower level.

A Falls Church Midcentury Modern

Price: $935,000

Where: 2920 Meadow View Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/2

House size: 2,378 sq feet

Listing agents: Khalil El-Ghoul, Glass House Real Estate

Open house: Sunday, Aug 3, 12 PM — 2 PM

Built in 1953 and renovated in 2017, this house features floor-to-ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings, and two fireplaces. Outdoor highlights include a large deck, a patio, and a fenced yard.

A Luxe Bethesda House

Price: $2,699,900

Where: 6125 Overlea Rd, Bethesda, MD 20816

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/4.5

House size: 4,850 sq feet

Listing agents: Robert Crawford and Tyler Jeffrey, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: Sunday, Aug 3, 1 PM — 3 PM

Dogwood Interiors renovated and expanded this 1961 house in the Fort Sumner neighborhood. It boasts cathedral ceilings, wide-plank hardwood floors, a stone fireplace, and a spa-inspired bathroom in the primary suite with a soaking tub and heated marble floors. Both the main and lower levels feature a wine bar.