5 Matcha Spots to Check Out Around the DC Area

1218 31st St., NW

This takeout-only cafe in Georgetown specializes in chirashi bowls and other Japanese-inspired pastries. But one of its most sought-after menu items is its ice-shaken matcha using premium matcha from Uji, Japan, and a touch of simple syrup (no dairy) for a velvety texture. Only ten are available each day, and they often go fast.

5718 Pickwick Rd., Centreville

This minimalist cafe in Centreville takes its matcha seriously without an overload of frou-frou drinks. Find a “matchacano” (straight matcha, unsweetened, hot or cold), matcha latte, or a refreshing iced matcha limeade. They also sell one of the best matcha soft-serve ice creams around.

450 W Broad Street, Suite 120, Falls Church

This newcomer in Falls Church hand-whisks ceremonial matcha with special blends. Some of the unique combos include maple and sea salt matcha, chai matcha, and matcha with Austrian-style Einspänner cream. You’ll also find matcha with sparkling water and a honey-lemon twist as well as matcha frappes. Matcha Basque-style cheesecakes and other green tea-infused desserts are available too.

Multiple locations

This international chain, with a handful of locations in Virginia and Maryland, offers matcha in every permutation you can imagine. For drinks, there are classic lattes, of course, but also variations with white peach, brown sugar boba, or even in a soft-serve ice cream float with red beans and mochi. Whatever you’re sipping on, pair it with a matcha mousse cake, roll cake, or popular crepe layer cake.

2101 P St., NW; 3210 Grace St., NW; 1309 5th St., NE

If you love a matcha mixed drink, you’ve got plenty of quirky, colorful options at this shop, which has locations in Dupont Circle, Georgetown, and Union Market. A mango sticky rice matcha drink incorporates coconut-rice milk, while the “Earth Day” matcha gets its vibrant blue color from butterfly pea flower. You can also add boba, lychee jellies, or a salted ube-vanilla oat milk foam.

Join the conversation!