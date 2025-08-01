Drag Queens, Chefs, Politicos: Photos of the Best Parties Around DC

June 1
WorldPride 2025 Pride Brunch at the Four Seasons Hotel
Plastique Tiara of RuPaul’s Drag Race (second from right) with Khoa Nguyen, Austin Phillips, and Christina Criss of the Four Seasons.
June 3
Washington AI Network Inaugural AI Honors Gala at the Waldorf Astoria
Wayne K. Williams, deputy chief of staff to Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries; Rachel Scott of ABC News; Olivia Igbokwe-Curry of Amazon Web Services; and Congressman Vince Fong.
Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Washington AI Network’s Tammy Haddad, and CNN’s Sara Sidner.
Vice Admiral Frank Whitworth, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency; the General Catalyst Institute’s Teresa Carlson; and Jack Hidary, CEO of SandboxAQ.
June 10
Améthyste Celebration at La Résidence de France
Yelberton “Yebbie” Watkins, chief of staff to Congressman James E. Clyburn, and Eric Feldman of General Motors.
Event cohosts Steve Clemons of the National Interest and Widehall, Heather Podesta of Invariant, pollster and campaign strategist Kellyanne Conway, and Laurent Bili, French ambassador to the US.
Congressman Jim Himes, Politico’s Rachael Bade, Cynthia Vance of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, and Congressman Mike Turner.
June 11
Walmart Congressional Baseball Game Reception at Walmart’s DC Office
Actor Cole Hauser and Walmart’s John Furner.
Walmart’s Wendy Hamilton, Bruce Harris, and Laura Siegrist.
June 12
Whiskey Charlie VIP Relaunch Party at Canopy by Hilton at the Wharf
Michael Anderson of Canopy by Hilton and Hyatt House Washington DC, Concord Hospitality’s Zach Wendel and Angela Carrick, and Canopy by Hilton’s Dagim Mekonnen.
June 17
Karravaan Grand Opening
Dennis R. Bates Jr. and CNN’s Eva McKend.
Karravaan’s Brian Swayze, Sanjay Mandhaiya, and Bobby Reilly.
June 18
The Stacks Ribbon Cutting
Akridge’s Adam Gooch (left) with Bridge Investment Group’s Cameron Willis and Alex Jugant. June 23
Marcus DC VIP Grand Opening
House Oversight and Government Reform Committee chief counsel Wintta Woldemariam and political and communications strategist Erica Loewe.
Marcus DC’s Marcus Samuelsson, Rachel Sherriffe, and Anthony Jones.
Musician Frédéric Yonnet and producer and publicist Carla Sims.
This article appears in the July 2025 issue of Washingtonian.
