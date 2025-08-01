4 Exclusive Travel Deals

Cruise the Jersey Shore

Where: Wave Resort, Long Branch, NJ; 732-612-9283.

What’s special: This Jersey Shore resort is just steps from the beach. Guests have access to an oceanfront pool with a swim-up bar, a fitness center and spa, a children’s playroom, and complimentary beach cruiser bicycles to explore the boardwalk. Dining options range from casual to more refined, and include two bars with food, drinks, and ocean views. There are fun activities for the entire family—ice pops every day from 4 to 5 PM, kids’ story time, wine and beer hour, and live music on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The deal: “Splash Into Summer Savings” rates start at $215 a night. Washingtonian readers also receive a complimentary bottle of wine when using the promo code “Washingtonian” when booking. Book by August 31 for travel by December 20, 2025.

When: Valid for stays through December 20, 2025.

Picture Florida

Where: Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, FL; 727-281-9500.

What’s special: The resort sits on the edge of the scenic Gulf shore and steps from the white sand. Onsite is a pool, luxe spa, and restaurants (Ocean Hai featuring Asian-fusion cuisine and Dock’s Pool Bar & Grill). Nearby is Pier 60, where guests can watch the sunset, buy local crafts, and see live performers. Kid-friendly activities include making bracelets, painting rocks, and making a sun catcher, while adults can compete in cornhole or join a sunset soiree. The resort recently launched a summer-inspired package in partnership with Camp Snap, a screen-free digital camera meant to inspire adventure and creativity, and to encourage users to unplug and experience the world around them.

The deal: The “Sunshine, Sips & S’mores” package includes a welcome amenity spotlighting local brands, such as specialty s’mores, flavored popcorn from Harley’s Gourmet Popcorn, Golden Isles Pina Cola IPA, and a Camp Snap camera. Washingtonian readers receive a $25 resort credit for cocktails at poolside bar Dock’s or for food at signature restaurant Ocean Hai. To book click here; readers can reply back to the confirmation email stating it is the Washingtonian deal.

When: Valid for stays through December 31, 2025.

Declare Your Independence

Where: Lowes Philadelphia Hotel, Philadelphia, PA; 215-627-1200.

What’s special: Located in the heart of Center City, the hotel is a National Historic Landmark and one of the nation’s first modern skyscrapers. Guests can enjoy American fare at on-site Bank & Bourbon and get snacks at grab-and-go POD Market. The hotel is walking distance to the Reading Terminal Market, Independence Hall, Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Barnes Foundation, and more.

The deal: The “Tailgate at Loews Philadelphia Hotel” package includes a daily $25 food and beverage credit, a late checkout (based on availability), a complimentary upgrade to the next available room category (based on availability), and a Loews-branded clear mini-backpack. Room rates start at $259. Mention Washingtonian at check-in for four complimentary custom hand-crafted carbonated drinks (valued at $8 each) at Bank & Bourbon.

When: Valid for stays through December 31.

Have a Monumental Staycation

Where: Fairmont Washington, DC Georgetown, 2401 M St., NW; 202-429-2400.

What’s special: The luxury hotel is an easy walk to Georgetown, and is convenient to restaurants and shopping. Onsite is a pool, Balance Gym with three floors of fitness, and three places to dine.

The deal: The “Monumental Savings Package” gives guests $400 in added value including a $200 food and beverage credit, daily valet parking with in-and-out privileges, complimentary high-speed wi-fi, and a king- or double-bedded guest room for up to two adults and two children. Washingtonian readers also receive a welcome amenity of DC-themed cupcakes from the pastry kitchen (for up to four people). Mention Washingtonian at check-in to get this deal. Rates start at $329 a night with a two-night minimum.

When: Valid for stays through December 31, 2025.