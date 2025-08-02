Welcome to this charming 1930s Tudor in Bethesda’s sought-after Woodhaven neighborhood. Surrounded by mature landscaping and vibrant azaleas, this picturesque home effortlessly blends historic charm with modern updates.

Inside, the living room showcases wood-beamed ceilings, a cozy window seat, and a gas fireplace with views of the lush backyard. The formal dining room flows into a renovated kitchen and sunlit family room. Highlights include a 48” Wolf range, farmhouse sink, beverage fridge, and custom pantry.

Upstairs, you’ll find four spacious bedrooms, including a serene primary suite with a spa-like bath, handmade dual vanity with copper sinks, a walk-in spa shower, and cedar-lined closet. A vaulted guest suite or home office features skylights and custom built-ins and shares an updated hall bath with two additional bedrooms.

The finished lower level offers a large rec room with fireplace, built-in bar, and access to the garage. Outside, multi-level stone patios and a fully fenced, wooded yard provide a peaceful retreat.

With beautiful hardwood floors, custom windows, updated systems, and an unbeatable location minutes from downtown Bethesda and top schools, this home is a rare gem in a beloved neighborhood.

Address: 6310 Poe Rd, Bethesda, MD 20817

Contact: Carolyn Sappenfield at 240.353.7601 | Carolyn@carolynhomes.com | CarolynHomes.com

Instagram:@carolynhomes