31 Things to Do in the DC Area This Week and Weekend

If you’re looking for an outdoor hip-hop and R&B party, snag a ticket to Broccoli City Block Party at the Bullpen before they sell out. Also, Otakon returns to DC for another anime and manga fan fest. Don’t forget to wear your best cosplay.

Best Things to Do This Week and Weekend

August 4–August 10

Broccoli City Block Party. Tickets are selling fast for Broccoli City’s DJ block party at the Bullpen. This summer, the annual hip-hop and R&B festival is throwing a community bash where partiers can grab eats from food trucks, dance to a lineup of more than five DJ sets, and shop vendors (Sat, $45, Navy Yard). Otakon. Manga, anime, and pop culture geeks can discover car shows and indie video games, meet anime voice actors, and listen to Japanese pop music group Non Sweet at this year’s Otakon (Fri-Sun, $40+, free for children younger than 8, Walter E. Washington Convention Center). Montgomery County Agriculture Fair. Fair season is afoot with carnival rides, sweet treats, pig races, and much more. At the Montgomery County Agriculture Fair, fun-seekers can experience live rock and folk concerts, participate in a cheese-carving contest, and ride a mechanical bull (Fri through August 16, $13+ single-day admission, carnival tickets sold separately, Gaithersburg). Twin Peaks conversation. Earlier this year, filmmaker David Lynch died. Fans of his mystery television show Twin Peaks can commemorate his crowning achievement at the reunion tour with some of the actors. This week, stars including Sheryl Lee and Ray Wise will stop by Capital One Hall for a live conversation (Mon, $62+, Tysons). The Great American Farmers Market. Support small farmers, and learn about agriculture at The Great American Farmers Market. The week-long inaugural showcase includes vendor shopping, live music performances, and conservation talks (through Sat, free, National Mall).

Want More Things to Do?

Arts and culture:

Community and heritage:

There’s live music, eats from Hi/Fi Tex Mex Barbecue, and meet-and-greets with local firefighters and police officers at National Night Out (Tues, free, Fairfax).

Strathmore and the Good Hope Neighborhood Recreation Center host the second annual Big Bloom Festival featuring performances by The Experience Band and Show, and vocalist IO (Sat, free, Silver Spring).

Craft a flower crown, take swing dance lessons, and partake in other activities at President Lincoln’s Cottage’s Strawberry Soirée (Sat, $65, Northwest DC).

Theater and shows:

Catch the world premiere of Marquee by Moveius Contemporary Ballet (Sun, free, Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery).

Music and concerts:

The Englishtown Project pays tribute to ’70s band Grateful Dead at The Hamilton Live (Thurs, 26+, Downtown).

DC JazzFest stops by Phillips After 5 for a night of music conversations, and live performances (Thurs, $20, Dupont Circle).

Nu Androids presents Italian music dio Giolì & Assia at Culture (Fri, $34, Ivy City).

Listen to the jazzy melodies of Ella Fitzgerald and Duke Ellington performed by vocalist Lena Seikaly (Fri, $25+, Falls Church).

Perfect your ukulele skills at classes and jam sessions during Ukefest (Sat through August 13, $535 for all-access pass, Bethesda).

Bring a lawn chair and good vibes to Jazzy Sundays in Anacostia (Sun, free, Anacostia).

Exercise and wellness:

Play a game of pickleball with a team at Bridge District (Sun, $69, Anacostia).

Find your zen with mobility stretches at Yoga at the Arboretum (Wed, pay-what-you-can, Northeast DC).

Bites and beverages:

Whiskey connoisseurs can sample more than 150 whiskeys from around the world at Hook Hall (Sat, $125+, Georgia Avenue).

Things to do with kids:

View prize-winning baked goods and pigs at the Howard County Fair (through Sat, $10 for adults, free for ages 12 and younger, $5 for seniors, West Friendship).

Thrill-seekers can head to the Prince William County Fair—the largest fair in Virginia—for dirt-flying monster trucks and demolition derbies (opens Fri through Aug. 16, $12.50+ for adults, $7.50+ for children and seniors, Manassas).

Kiddos can discover historic portraits, dining ware, and more art pieces at Tudor Place (Sat, $10, Georgetown).

Families can score school supplies and more giveaways at Back-to-School Bash (Sun, free, National Harbor).

