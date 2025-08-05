A “Coastal Cozy”-Themed Wedding on the Eastern Shore

Amanda, a marketing director from Ellicott City, and Matt, a project manager from Catonsville, met at a mutual friend’s house. Three years after a first date at Nick’s Fish House in Baltimore, Matt popped the question while the two were walking their dog at a local park.

Their May wedding on the Eastern Shore featured in a “coastal cozy” theme with a light blue and white color palette that included small details in black. The flowers—mostly hydrangeas—and the seating chart—which led guests to tables named for places the couple had traveled together—were two of Amanda’s favorite details. Matt’s favorite element was the band. Other special Maryland-inspired details included a Smith Island wedding cake, and orange crushes on the signature cocktail menu.

See the details the wedding day below.

The Details

Photographer: Andreea Russo Planning and design: Lauren Corrigan Events Venue: Brittland Estates Florist: Stacey Bowen Floral Designs Invitations: MLC Designs Caterer and cake: Zeffert and Gold Hair and makeup: Amy Decker Beauty Bride’s attire: Garnish Boutique Groom and groomsmen’s attire: Jos. A Bank Music/entertainment: Big Ray and the Kool Kats Rentals: Pretty Little Wedding Co. Transportation: Delaware Express

