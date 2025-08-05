Weddings

A “Coastal Cozy”-Themed Wedding on the Eastern Shore

Hydrangeas, blue-and-white floral patterns, and orange crushes were among the summery details.

Written by
| Photographed by Andreea Russo | Published on
Photographs by Andreea Russo

Amanda, a marketing director from Ellicott City, and Matt, a project manager from Catonsville, met at a mutual friend’s house. Three years after a first date at Nick’s Fish House in Baltimore, Matt popped the question while the two were walking their dog at a local park.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Their May wedding on the Eastern Shore featured in a “coastal cozy” theme with a light blue and white color palette that included small details in black. The flowers—mostly hydrangeas—and the seating chart—which led guests to tables named for places the couple had traveled together—were two of Amanda’s favorite details. Matt’s favorite element was the band. Other special Maryland-inspired details included a Smith Island wedding cake, and orange crushes on the signature cocktail menu.

See the details the wedding day below.

Amanda and Matt
Amanda and Matt
Amanda and Matt
Amanda and Matt
Amanda and Matt
Amanda and Matt

 

Amanda and Matt
IMG_4776 (2)

 

IMG_4775 (2)
Gallery_DSD03698 (1)
IMG_4778 (2)
Amanda and Matt
Amanda and Matt
Amanda and Matt
Amanda and Matt
Amanda and Matt
Amanda and Matt
Amanda and Matt

 

Amanda and Matt
Amanda and Matt

 

Amanda and Matt
Amanda and Matt
Amanda and Matt
Amanda and Matt
Amanda and Matt
Amanda and Matt

The Details

Photographer: Andreea Russo

Planning and design: Lauren Corrigan Events

Venue: Brittland Estates

Florist: Stacey Bowen Floral Designs

Invitations: MLC Designs

Caterer and cake: Zeffert and Gold

Hair and makeup: Amy Decker Beauty

Bride’s attire: Garnish Boutique

Groom and groomsmen’s attire: Jos. A Bank

Music/entertainment: Big Ray and the Kool Kats

Rentals: Pretty Little Wedding Co.

Transportation: Delaware Express

More:
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day