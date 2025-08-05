Colorful Lighting and Tree-Inspired Centerpieces Transformed The Venue for This Wedding Reception

Alexandria couple Juliana and Alex—she, in financial services from Rhode Island, and he, a tech professional from Philadelphia—met in Atlanta when they each decided to give dating apps “one more try.” Their initial dates were a “whirlwind of activity,” they say, including outings at Cirque du Soleil, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, wine making, glass blowing, and more. Three years later Alex planned a day in which they visited three of their early date spots in reverse order, culminating in a dinner at the place they had their first date. Back at their apartment that evening, he presented Juliana with a poster. “As soon as I unraveled it,” Juliana says, “I found a picture of our Bumble profiles with the big question—and of course I said yes.”

For their April wedding, the pair wanted their 165 guests to feel like they were part of an intimate celebration, so they focused on handwritten elements that included calligraphed invitations and escort cards, and welcome notes that included pictures of their favorite memories with each guest.

The theme was a “Grecian Night Garden,” decorated in shades of green, yellow, and white. Juliana’s attire included a gown with floral appliqué for the ceremony, and for the reception, a custom kente—in honor of Juliana’s Ghanaian heritage (they had a wedding in Ghana, too)—and then a beaded dress. Alex opted for a black tux for the ceremony and a white dinner jacket for the reception.

Their cake included fruit accents and a honeycomb (a nod to their meeting on Bumble) on top, and inside: lemon pound cake with vanilla-cream-cheese and raspberry curd, plus pumpkin-spice pound cake with brown sugar cinnamon cream cheese and a salted caramel layer.

Friends and family flew in from across the world—seeing all of their smiles and feeling the love in the room, Alex says, was his favorite part. Another highlight: sharing Roti with his bride for a few moments alone together after the ceremony. “That first moment alone as a married couple felt magical, and it really gave us a chance to take in the day.”

