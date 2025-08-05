Weddings

Colorful Lighting and Tree-Inspired Centerpieces Transformed the Venue for This Wedding Reception

As a nod to the couple meeting on Bumble, the wedding cake was topped with a honeycomb.

Photograph by Mason Photography

Alexandria couple Juliana and Alex—she, in financial services from Rhode Island, and he, a tech professional from Philadelphia—met in Atlanta when they each decided to give dating apps “one more try.” Their initial dates were a “whirlwind of activity,” they say, including outings at Cirque du Soleil, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, wine making, glass blowing, and more. Three years later Alex planned a day in which they visited three of their early date spots in reverse order, culminating in a dinner at the place they had their first date. Back at their apartment that evening, he presented Juliana with a poster. “As soon as I unraveled it,” Juliana says, “I found a picture of our Bumble profiles with the big question—and of course I said yes.”

For their April wedding, the pair wanted their 165 guests to feel like they were part of an intimate celebration, so they focused on handwritten elements that included calligraphed invitations and escort cards, and welcome notes that included pictures of their favorite memories with each guest. 

The theme was a “Grecian Night Garden,” decorated in shades of green, yellow, and white. Juliana’s attire included a gown with floral appliqué for the ceremony, and for the reception, a custom kente—in honor of Juliana’s Ghanaian heritage (they had a wedding in Ghana, too)—and then a beaded dress. Alex opted for a black tux for the ceremony and a white dinner jacket for the reception.

Their cake included fruit accents and a honeycomb (a nod to their meeting on Bumble) on top, and inside: lemon pound cake with vanilla-cream-cheese and raspberry curd, plus pumpkin-spice pound cake with brown sugar cinnamon cream cheese and a salted caramel layer. 

Friends and family flew in from across the world—seeing all of their smiles and feeling the love in the room, Alex says, was his favorite part. Another highlight: sharing Roti with his bride for a few moments alone together after the ceremony. “That first moment alone as a married couple felt magical, and it really gave us a chance to take in the day.”

See the photos from their big day below. 

The Details

Photographer: Mason Photography

Venue: Washington National Cathedral (ceremony); Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center

Planning and design: Vida Events

Florist: Flor de Casa Designs

Caterer: Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center

Cake: Liberty Baking Co.

Hairstylist: Kanika Styles

Makeup artist: Conceptual Beauty

Bride’s attire: Justin Alexander from Ellie’s Bridal Boutique

Groom’s attire: Dash’s of Old Town

Music/entertainment:  DJ Stacc3

Transportation: All Pro Charter

Videography: Bowen Films

Poet: Ars Poetical

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

