Where would you dine if you and your partner were both renowned actors, embroiled in an adultery scandal, and hot off a romantic Berkshires vacation? For Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, the answer to that age-old question is apparently Bar Angie in DC’s West End.

Sources tell Washingtonian that the couple were spotted “canoodling” over a shared pizza at the swank new bistro on Friday. Foster is said to have enjoyed the restaurant’s signature Angie Burger. Curiously, Jackman reportedly ordered a steak—just a steak, with no sides or vegetables. Perhaps Wolverine came over him, or rather he was making subtle commentary on the beef that has shrouded this relationship for a number of years now.

Inconveniently, the couple started to get close back in 2021, while they were both married to other people and running previews for Broadway’s The Music Man. In September 2023—several months after the production closed—Jackman and his then wife, actress (type alert!) Deborra-lee Furness, announced their separation after 27 years of marriage. Upon filing for divorce this past May, Furness said in a statement that her “heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal.” In October of last year, Foster conspicuously split from screenwriter Ted Griffin. Her divorce is still ongoing, but Jackman’s was finalized a little over a month ago.

Bar Angie is the latest venture from the team behind the high-end Greek dining room Balos, where Alex Ovechkin celebrated breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goals record back in April. Celebrities, we beg you, please visit more of DC’s world-class restaurants so we can write about what you ate and perhaps any divorce proceedings that you may be in the midst of.

Join the conversation!