This Wedding Combined Candles, String Lights, and Pastel Colors for an Intimate Summer Dinner Vibe

Kelli, an esthetician from Williamsburg, and Kasey, a buyer for a wine retailer from Maryland, first met as students at an East Carolina University football game. A year later, they bumped into one another at the grocery store, and, they say, they’ve been together ever since. Four years later, Kasey proposed on the Spanish Steps in DC, with a bottle of Champagne on hand, and rose petals at their feet.

For their June wedding, the couple wanted an intimate, European-dinner-in-the-summer vibe, with long tables, string lights, lots of candles and a summery pastel color palette.

For a budget-friendly touch, they mixed both real candles with faux ones, and real flowers with silk blooms. Tables were designated by number, with photos of the bride and groom at the corresponding age. The dinner menu include filet mignon, chicken, and salmon, preceded by mostly seafood appetizers of oysters, shrimp, lobster cups, crab cakes, and tuna wontons. For dessert, they chose a blackberry sage cake along with a dessert bar that included cupcakes, cookies, macarons, and mini bars. And among the special splurges, they say, were late-night burgers and fries, and an extra bartender that kept the bar lines to a minimum.

See the photos of their wedding day below.

The Details

