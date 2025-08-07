Real Estate

4 Open Houses to See This Weekend

A Capitol Hill townhouse, a Potomac Colonial, an Alexandria house, and a luxe Observatory Circle listing.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph courtesy Nam Trinh, Nam Studio

Looking for a listing with historic charm? This week’s open house picks have you covered: a townhouse in Capitol Hill, a detached house in Old Town, a Colonial in Potomac, and a luxe offering in Observatory Circle.

A Capitol Hill Townhouse

Photograph courtesy Eric Spencer, Zillow Media Experts
Photograph courtesy Eric Spencer, Zillow Media Experts
Photograph courtesy Eric Spencer, Zillow Media Experts
Photograph courtesy Eric Spencer, Zillow Media Experts

Price: $1.265 million
Where: 252 11th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3.5
House size: 2,262 sq feet
Listing agent: Dustin Fox and Devon Fox, Fox Homes
Open house: Saturday, Aug 2, 12 PM — 2 PM and Sunday, Aug 3, 1 PM — 3 PM

This 1908 townhouse boasts three wood-burning fireplaces, built-ins, an updated kitchen, and a legal rental unit on the lower level. Outdoors, find a private deck and a pocket garden.

 

An Alexandria House

Photograph courtesy Home Visions Media
Photograph courtesy Home Visions Media
Photograph courtesy Home Visions Media
Photograph courtesy Home Visions Media

Price: $1.2 million
Where: 416 S Royal St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/1.5
House size: 1,404 sq feet
Listing agents: Mary Kern, Corcoran McEnearney
Open house: Saturday, Aug 9, 2 PM — 4 PM and Sunday, Aug 3, 2 PM — 4 PM

Built in 1840, this detached house in Old Town features historic details, built-ins, an updated kitchen, and a backyard garden and patio.

 

A Potomac Colonial

Photograph courtesy Nam Trinh, Nam Studio
Photograph courtesy Nam Trinh, Nam Studio
Photograph courtesy Nam Trinh, Nam Studio
Photograph courtesy Nam Trinh, Nam Studio

Price: $1.2 million
Where: 12624 Orchard Brook Ter, Potomac, MD 20854
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/2.5
House size: 3,494 sq feet
Listing agents: Ryan Mills, Redfin
Open house: Saturday, Aug 9, 1 PM — 3 PM

This brick Colonial-style house was constructed in 1972 and sports hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, and a lower-level recreation room.

 

A Luxe Observatory Circle House

Photograph courtesy Townsend Visuals
Photograph courtesy Townsend Visuals
Photograph courtesy Townsend Visuals
Photograph courtesy Townsend Visuals

Price: $3,499,999
Where: 2717 38th St NW, Washington, DC 20007
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/5.5
House size: 5,300 sq feet
Listing agents: Robert Hryniewicki and Micah Smith, HRLS Partners at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
Open house: Sunday, Aug 10, 1 PM — 3 PM

WJ Development transformed this 1939 Colonial-style house, adding custom finishes, a large roof deck, and a detached apartment that sits above a three-car garage.

More:
Lindsey Byman
Lindsey Byman

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day