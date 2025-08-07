30 Best Burgers to Bite Into in the DC Area

Contents
- Perry’s
- Duke’s Grocery
- Black Salt Black Sugar
- Burgers@Apollo
- Joia Burger
- Social Burger
- Expert Picks
- Jon’s Joint
- Mélange Foods
- Melt Gourmet Cheeseburgers
- Pastis
- Local Provisions
- Buck’s Fishing & Camping
- Garden District
- Emmy Squared
- The Salt Line
- Steeze Burger
- Ghostburger
- Woodmont Grill
- Capital Burger
- Burger Shop
- 7th Street Burger
- Aventino
- Hill East Burger
- Bun Papa
- Unconventional Diner
- Swizzler
- Burger District
- Central Michel Richard
- Sunshine General Store
- Lucky Buns
- Our Favorite Sides
- Bourbon Steak
- Tune Inn
- Quarry House Tavern
We traveled hundreds of miles—searching everywhere from gas stations to food halls to pizza joints to fancy dining rooms—to find the very best burgers in the area. Here’s where to go, whether you’re craving a cheap (but perfect!) double cheeseburger or a truffle-aïoli-slathered patty on a housemade potato bun.
Shrimp Katsu Burger
Perry’s
location_onAdams Morgan
American McDonald’s have Filet-O-Fish. Japanese McDonald’s, though, make a version with shrimp. Chef Masako Morishita credits a craving for the latter as inspo for this crispy, deep-fried patty of hand-chopped shrimp. It hits all the pleasure centers with cheddar, lemony slaw, and togarashi-spiced tartar sauce. We’d super-size it if we could.
Proper BurgerBack to Top
Duke’s Grocery
location_onDupont Circle, Foggy Bottom, Potomac (Duke’s Grocery); Woodley Park (Duke’s Counter)
What sets one of the city’s top burgers apart? The superb crackly-topped brioche bun, one of the best in the business, and the double cheeseburger’s sweet but not cloying chili sauce. The mini-chain’s cozy Anglophilic locations and friendly service are a big part of the equation.
CheeseburgerBack to Top
Black Salt Black Sugar
location_onFalls Church
Owner Youssef Rhanime channeled the flavors of his Moroccan roots when coming up with his signature burger. The halal smash patties get a kick from a ten-spice blend that includes paprika, cumin, and turmeric. The brioche-sandwiched meat is accented with a sweet-leaning special sauce, plus lettuce, tomato, pickles, and American cheese.
Apollo BurgerBack to Top
Burgers@Apollo
location_onCamp Springs
Our dream backyard burger looks a lot like the Apollo, the signature sandwich at this strip-mall spot that celebrates DC culture, its walls plastered with portraits of Marion Barry and Chuck Brown and go-go concert posters. Toppings and bun are grocery-store simple—they don’t outshine the two thick, flame-licked beef patties.
Double CheeseburgerBack to Top
Joia Burger
location_onMount Pleasant and Glover Park
Purple Patch owner Patrice Cleary makes the city’s best smash burger (and there’s a lot of competition) at her cheerful Mount Pleasant and Glover Park shops. Cleary uses American Wagyu for the patties and a genius topping: a blend of chopped pickles, lettuce, onion, and tomato bound in special sauce, so every bite is a perfect one.
The Gold RushBack to Top
Social Burger
location_onVienna
A little sweetness, a little crunch, a little spiciness, and a lot of satisfaction is what you get when you bite into this fast-casual spot’s Southwestern-accented burger. The single patty is loaded with housemade pickles and pickled jalapeños, pepperjack, freshly fried onion rings, and a mustardy, Carolina-style barbecue sauce that’s also made in the restaurant’s kitchen.
Expert Picks
What are your favorite burger toppings?
“
I’m a sucker for a cheesy burger. I gravitate towards American because it melts the best. But if it’s fresh off the grill and I’m right there and the cheddar is melted perfectly and hasn’t hardened, then I love a cheddar burger.”
—Patrice Cleary
Chef/owner of Purple Patch and Joia Burger
What’s your favorite burger in the area?
“
Primrose [in Brookland]. They’ve always had great burgers, and now they’re doing a sort of smash burger with charred onions. And you have to have awesome fries with a burger—and they have my condiment of choice for fries, which is mayo.”
—Jeanine Prime
Owner of Cane and St. James
Jalapeño BurgerBack to Top
Jon’s Joint
A mere potato bun can’t contain the thinly pressed halal-beef saucers at this no-frills joint, decorated with Godzilla, Pokémon, and other pop-culture artwork. Despite literally overflowing, these smash burgers are easy to inhale, particularly when topped with pickled jalapeños, grilled onions, pepperjack cheese, and a spicy special sauce.
The ClassicBack to Top
Mélange Foods
Mélange, one of DC’s best (but most short-lived) burger places, has made a comeback in Shaw. And while chef Elias Taddesse brilliantly weaves Ethiopian flavors into the tacos and fried chicken, his dry-aged cheeseburger tastes all-American. There are, however, some subtle fine-dining touches: dry-aged beef, pickled onions instead of ketchup, and a brown-butter aïoli he learned to make at a Michelin two-star restaurant in France.
Paris BurgerBack to Top
Melt Gourmet Cheeseburgers
location_onLeesburg
It’s worth a road trip for this destination burger. The thick house-ground aged-beef patty is balanced by a zing of Dijon mustard, the sweet umami of roasted garlic, balsamic-glazed onions, and thick slabs of Brie. Also noteworthy are the housemade buns—airy and soft, yet sturdy enough to contain the jaw-stretching stack.
CheeseburgerBack to Top
Pastis
location_onUnion Market
Le Diplomate has long held the crown for best French-bistro burger in the city, and while it’s still great, the eight-ounce cheeseburger at its Union Market sibling is even tastier. Credit a blend of brisket, chuck, and short rib from Pat LaFrieda; buns baked daily at nearby Bread Alley; and just the right amount of pickles, onions, and special sauce. Bonus: It’s a mere $9.99 at lunch.
Lamb BurgerBack to Top
Local Provisions
location_onSterling
At this hopping American bistro in Cascades Marketplace, you’ll see a lot of lamb burgers coming out of the open kitchen. Take that as a cue. The patties are crafted from Elysian Fields farm lamb, set on slabs of housemade sourdough focaccia, and finished with fresh dill, long hot peppers, roasted tomatoes, and, instead of cheese, plenty of labneh.
Dry-Aged BurgerBack to Top
Buck’s Fishing & Camping
location_onChevy Chase
Chevy Chase DC’s favorite cozy neighborhood restaurant still masters Americana—not least the thick, wood-grilled customizable burger fashioned from dry-aged beef. The au poivre burger—a rotating special slathered with a sharp, peppery pan sauce and topped with fistfuls of arugula and slow-cooked red onions—is worth seeking out, too.
Expert Picks
What are your favorite burger toppings?
“
I’m a pickles guy, some variation of a Big Mac sauce. I like a little bit of raw onion. Always a cheeseburger. Never bacon, never tomato, never lettuce. Lettuce on a burger? Snack.”
—Jeremiah Langhorne
Chef/owner of the Dabney and Petite Cerise
What’s your preferred style of burger?
“
I like more of a pub style. Cook it on a flat-top so you can layer sautéed onions and bacon. All of the flavors meld together on the griddle.”
—Denise Lee
Chef/owner of Social Burger
The Standard BurgerBack to Top
Garden District
location_on14th St. corridor
This is the platonic ideal of a neighborhood cookout burger. It’s not too thick or thin, plenty juicy, and bears a whiff of char from the grill. Nothing fancy—it comes with pickles, tomatoes, onions, and special sauce—but perfect for an afternoon hang at this beloved little urban beer garden.
Chopped Cheese BurgerBack to Top
Emmy Squared
This Brooklyn-born pizza shop has long been famous for its massive Le Big Matt burger. But this humbler homage to NYC bodega sandwiches, with ground beef, American cheese, onions, and peppers—chopped together on a griddle, then piled on a pretzel bun—deserves all the glory these days.
New England Smash BurgerBack to Top
The Salt Line
Ordering a burger at a restaurant devoted to New England seafood might seem unwise. But chef Kyle Bailey was an early player in the smash-burger scene and has been sending out messily delicious thin-patty cheeseburgers for more than eight years. When it comes to accessories, he keeps things familiar: iceberg lettuce, thick-sliced tomatoes, sweet pickles, and a mayo-slathered potato roll.
DoubleCheeseburgerBack to Top
Steeze Burger
Hunter Karametos’s mobile cookout operation draws crowds wherever it shows up (often at suburban breweries). He sets up a tent and griddle and starts whipping through orders for the one thing he serves: three-ounce smash patties—available single, double, or triple—with American cheese, pickles, steamed onions, and a Martin’s potato roll. Sounds straightforward, tastes divine.
The FrenchieBack to Top
Ghostburger
This lightly smashed four-ounce patty, gilded with buttery cremini mushrooms, deeply caramelized onions, and Fourme d’Ambert blue cheese, nails the whole salty-sweet thing. The burger’s compactness calls to mind a drive-through, but the quality of the beef and its toppings are far superior to any fast food.
Veggie BurgerBack to Top
Woodmont Grill
For more than two decades, this Bethesda dining room, part of the Hillstone chain, has been known for its expert burgers. It’s the veggie version—fashioned from rice, beans, and prunes and sheened with a sweet soy glaze—that’s singular (and oft imitated). It comes with excellent skinny fries, but the creamy chopped coleslaw is destination-worthy, too.
The Capital BurgerBack to Top
Capital Burger
location_onMt. Vernon Square
This steakhouse spin-off isn’t cheap, but it feels generous, with big, precision-cooked burgers that come with fries or, if you wish, a Caesar or kale salad. The signature French-onion-style house burger is juicy, with rich layers of flavor—caramelized onions, shallot aïoli, and a burnished, torched coating of grand cru Gruyère.
Expert Picks
What’s your favorite burger in the area?
“
I’ve got a weird one for you. It’s called Goldmiss, a mochi-doughnut-and-hot-dog shop inside H Mart [in Fairfax], and it’s currently my favorite burger place. It’s a bulgogi burger with pickled radish and the best crinkly fries I’ve ever had.”
—Jonathan Krinn
Chef/owner of Elyse
What are your favorite burger toppings?
“
Onions, American cheese, and mayonnaise. I prefer raw and caramelized onions. Once you sear the meat, put the caramelized onion on top, then melt the cheese. Then, when you build it, add the raw onions on top.”
—Paolo Dungca
Chef at Hiraya (currently closed but relocating) and, formerly, Pogiboy
Salmon BurgerBack to Top
Burger Shop
location_onBrentwood
Restaurant vet Ismael Montero is best known for his hit taco spot, La Michoacana, inside Mixt food hall. Turns out he makes a pretty great burger, too. Walk over to his nearby stand and start with this salmon patty slathered with chili mayo and pickled veggies. It eats like a great fish sandwich but is as satisfying as any good burger.
Double CheeseburgerBack to Top
7th Street Burger
location_onGeorgetown
This burger operation—which started as a carryout in the East Village a mere four years ago and has since ballooned to 21 locations, including Georgetown—has a downright obsessive following. And if smash burgers are your thing, it’s not hard to taste why. These American-cheese-topped creations are sloppy and greasy in the best way, with lacy-edged patties, plenty of pickles, and almost too much special sauce.
Aventino BurgerBack to Top
Aventino
The juicy lunchtime burger here might feel out of whack with the otherwise Italian menu—until you take a bite. The patty, made from Randall Lineback beef, seared in a cast-iron pan, and placed on a housemade bun, is done up with arugula, red onions cooked down in balsamic, and Fontina Val d’Aosta cheese, which gets perfectly melty as it’s basted in butter.
Puebla BurgerBack to Top
Hill East Burger
location_onHill East
Charred-poblano relish and smoky cheddar add an extra campfire dimension to our favorite burger at this cute Southwestern outpost on the Hill, where all the burgers are cold-smoked before hitting the grill. Squeeze in on a Tuesday night, when everything is half-price, and queue up some Willie Nelson on the vintage jukebox.
Big Papa DeluxeBack to Top
Bun Papa
We have one quibble with this double cheeseburger: It’s ginormous. But even if it’s tricky to eat, this is a thing of beauty, with juicy seared patties made with sirloin, rib eye, and chuck, plus cheddar, crunchy lettuce, pickles, and special sauce. Part of what makes it so tasty is the grilled brioche bun, made in-house—these burger carryouts are the brainchild of the team behind the Bread & Water Co. bakery.
Double CheeseburgerBack to Top
Unconventional Diner
Love the crispy edges of a smash burger but crave the heftiness of a bigger patty? This double Wagyu burger—with nearly a half pound of Roseda beef—is for you. Before the meat is pressed on the searing-hot flat-top, it’s brushed with butter amped with Montreal Steak Seasoning. The toppings are by-the-book, but there’s thought behind them: Those caramelized onions have been cooking down for five hours.
Expert Picks
What’s your cheese of choice?
“
There’s no better cheese than American. Save the fun cheese for grilled cheeses in the home, and some good American cheese for the burger—even cheddar doesn’t really work. I don’t want queso on a burger, either.”
—Kyle Bailey
Chef/partner at the Salt Line and Ometeo
Bacon Jalapeño BurgerBack to Top
Swizzler
location_onNavy Yard
“If we were going to make McDonald’s for millennials,” Swizzler co-owner Jesse Konig once mused to Washingtonian, “what would that look like?” His answer is this Navy Yard fast-casual place, which serves grass-fed-beef burgers, shakes made with Maryland ice cream, and fries sizzling in avocado oil. Picking favorites here isn’t easy, but right now we’re going for a double smash burger with bacon and candied jalapeños.
Royal Smoked BurgerBack to Top
Burger District
This place excels at well-proportioned burgers cooked to specification, whether you’re posting up to watch a Nats game or want a patty that travels well. Among the dozen options, the Royal Smoked Burger is a home run, with its sweet barbecue ranch sauce, applewood-smoked bacon, crispy onion strings, and fried egg with a saucy yolk.
Ahi Tuna BurgerBack to Top
Central Michel Richard
location_onPenn Quarter
The spirit of the late, great DC chef Michel Richard is very much alive at the buzzing bistro that bears his name. The tuna burger—one of a few luxe patties here—has been on the menu since he opened the place in 2007. Rare, chopped tuna is layered on a glossy bun with a crunchy potato wafer, confit tomato, and gingery mayo.
CheeseburgerBack to Top
Sunshine General Store
location_onBrookeville
The ambience at this dusty old gas-station luncheonette, which feels frozen at some point in the LBJ administration, is as old-school and regional as area restaurants get: An Orioles game will likely be on, and you’re substantially more likely to get called “hon” here than you are 15 minutes down the road to the south. Burgers are straightforward, greasy, endlessly customizable—and delicious.
Lucky Bun BurgerBack to Top
Lucky Buns
location_onAdams Morgan and Reagan National Airport
The simpler the burger, the more you appreciate the details. Alex McCoy’s burger bars experiment successfully with out-there toppings like bacon XO jam and Thai-chili mumbo sauce. But with the simple Lucky Bun—topped with Gouda, pickles, arugula, and charred red onion—you pick up on the kitchen’s mastery of something more difficult: The patties are smashed to a crisp yet still juicy.
Our Favorite Sides
Pair your cheeseburger with one of these fried snacks.
Fancy French friesBack to Top
Bourbon Steak
location_on2800 Pennsylvania Ave., NW
Fried pickle spearsBack to Top
Tune Inn
location_on331½ Pennsylvania Ave., SE
Sweet-potato totsBack to Top
Social Burger
location_on350 Maple Ave. W., Vienna
Tot-chos (tots-meet-nachos)Back to Top
Quarry House Tavern
location_on8401 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring
Onion rings with balsamic dipBack to Top
Melt Gourmet Cheeseburgers
location_on525 E. Market St., Leesburg
Spiced cheese curdsBack to Top
Black Salt Black Sugar
location_on2826 Fallfax Dr., Falls Church
Fried pickled jalapeños with yogurt dipBack to Top
Buck’s Fishing & Camping
location_on5031 Connecticut Ave., NW
This article appears in the August 2025 issue of Washingtonian.