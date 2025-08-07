The Groom and His College A Capella Group Serenaded Guests at This Georgetown Wedding

Meredith, a lawyer from New York, and Alex, a law student from Maryland, met as students at Georgetown University, while the pair were working in the study abroad office. Sparks flew immediately, and the pair shared a first date at the now-defunct Café Bonaparte (Lutèce is there now) in Georgetown. “We still remember exactly where we sat and what we ordered,” says Meredith. “Over the years, we have come back to Café Bonaparte and Lutèce to relive our first date—a night neither of us wanted to ever end.” Seven years later, Alex proposed in a waterfront park at sunset while the pair were vacationing in Charleston.

For their intimate November wedding, the couple wanted a romantic, elegant, and classic vibe, achieved with the combination of candles and the room’s exposed brick. The color palette included lavender, burgundy, mauve, and white. Meredith’s favorite part was walking down the aisle with her mom and skipping the first look so that she and Alex could see each other for the first time when the chapel doors opened. “I will never forget the moment our eyes locked as I walked down the aisle,” she says. Alex’s favorite part was the packed dance floor, which he says friends and family hardly took a break from thanks to the band. Another highlight: sipping signature drinks, eating cocktail hour hors d’oeuvres, and recapping their mornings for a few minutes alone together in the hotel’s Chimney Stack room before the cocktail hour officially started. At the reception, Alex’s college a cappella group—the Georgetown Chimes—performed for guests, and then Alex serenaded the bride with the song “So Much in Love” by The Types.

Se the details from their wedding day below.

The Details

