6 Unexpected Spins on the Cheeseburger in the DC Area

Try these clever reinterpretations of the classic burger.

  1. Taco Bamba
  2. Boogy & Peel
  3. Hi/Fi Taco
  4. Matt & Tony’s
  5. Union Pub
  6. 7th Street Burger

Taco

Taco Bamba

location_onMultiple locations

languageWebsite

Photograph by Greg Powers.

The Small Biggie Burger taco at Taco Bamba—an homage to the Golden Arches—features a patty-melt burger, cheese, tangy “pickle de gallo,” and Thousand Island, all cradled in a soft flour tortilla.

 

Pizza

Boogy & Peel

location_on1 Dupont Cir., NW

languageWebsite

Photograph by Kim Kong/NOM Digital.

The “Harambe Loved Big Macs” pizza at Boogy & Peel is slathered with special sauce; dotted with American cheese, well-seasoned ground beef, shredded iceberg lettuce, white onions, and dill pickles; and finished with a zigzag of more special sauce.

 

Burrito

Hi/Fi Taco

location_on2000 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria

languageWebsite

Photograph by John Rorapaugh/Leading DC.

Chef Nate Anda’s longtime love for fast food shines in his plancha-crisped burrito at the Del Ray location of Hi/Fi Taco. It’s plump with two smash burgers chopped together with American cheese, Thousand Island dressing, pickles, and more.

 

Mac and Cheese

Matt & Tony’s

location_on1501 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria

languageWebsite

Photograph by Mack Ordaya/Leading DC.

Taking inspiration from In-N-Out’s Double Double “Animal Style” burger, the five-cheese mac at Matt & Tony’s is piled with burger bits, caramelized onion, tomatoes, pickles, shredduce, and secret sauce. A toasted slider bun is served on the side.

 

Tater Tots

Union Pub

location_on201 Massachusetts Ave., N

languageWebsite

Photograph courtesy of Union Pub.

Built on a mound of golden fried tots, the “McTotchos” served at Union Pub come decked out with ground beef, pickles, lettuce, tomato, diced red onion, and a ladleful of melted cheese. Napoleon Dynamite would surely approve.

 

Fries

7th Street Burger

location_on1424 Wisconsin Ave., NW

languageWebsite

Photograph courtesy of restaurant.

The ultra-spicy cheeseburger riff at 7th Street Burger takes a bed of crispy fries and crowns it with a diced burger, American cheese, grilled onions, a barrage of jalapeños, and tongue-torching ghost-pepper sauce.

Nevin Martell
Parenting writer

Nevin Martell is a parenting, food, and travel writer whose work has appeared in the Washington Post, New York Times, Saveur, Men’s Journal, Fortune, Travel + Leisure, Runner’s World, and many other publications. He is author of eight books, including It’s So Good: 100 Real Food Recipes for Kids, Red Truck Bakery Cookbook: Gold-Standard Recipes from America’s Favorite Rural Bakery, and the small-press smash Looking for Calvin and Hobbes: The Unconventional Story of Bill Watterson and His Revolutionary Comic Strip. When he isn’t working, he loves spending time with his wife and their six-year-old son, who already runs faster than he does.

