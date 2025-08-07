6 Unexpected Spins on the Cheeseburger in the DC Area

Taco
Taco Bamba
Multiple locations
The Small Biggie Burger taco at Taco Bamba—an homage to the Golden Arches—features a patty-melt burger, cheese, tangy “pickle de gallo,” and Thousand Island, all cradled in a soft flour tortilla.
Boogy & Peel
1 Dupont Cir., NW
The “Harambe Loved Big Macs” pizza at Boogy & Peel is slathered with special sauce; dotted with American cheese, well-seasoned ground beef, shredded iceberg lettuce, white onions, and dill pickles; and finished with a zigzag of more special sauce.
Hi/Fi Taco
2000 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria
Chef Nate Anda’s longtime love for fast food shines in his plancha-crisped burrito at the Del Ray location of Hi/Fi Taco. It’s plump with two smash burgers chopped together with American cheese, Thousand Island dressing, pickles, and more.
Matt & Tony’s
1501 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria
Taking inspiration from In-N-Out’s Double Double “Animal Style” burger, the five-cheese mac at Matt & Tony’s is piled with burger bits, caramelized onion, tomatoes, pickles, shredduce, and secret sauce. A toasted slider bun is served on the side.
Union Pub
201 Massachusetts Ave., N
Built on a mound of golden fried tots, the “McTotchos” served at Union Pub come decked out with ground beef, pickles, lettuce, tomato, diced red onion, and a ladleful of melted cheese. Napoleon Dynamite would surely approve.
7th Street Burger
1424 Wisconsin Ave., NW
The ultra-spicy cheeseburger riff at 7th Street Burger takes a bed of crispy fries and crowns it with a diced burger, American cheese, grilled onions, a barrage of jalapeños, and tongue-torching ghost-pepper sauce.