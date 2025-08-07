The Casita is a brand-new detached home at Blue Sky Lofts, Columbia Heights’ newest address. This light-filled, two-level, single-family home includes four spacious bedrooms and two and a half designer-grade bathrooms. Enjoy cooking in a chef-inspired kitchen featuring premium quartz countertops and hardwood floors or lounge on the sizable, private rooftop deck.

The unique placement of this home allows for the convenience of rowhome living without shared walls, its own private entryway, and your own secured garage space.

Situated within a few blocks from the Metro and one block from the 11th Street restaurant corridor, the District’s first “Streatery” anchored by award-winning restaurants, coffee shops, and live-music venues, this home puts you close to multiple gems of the city. Additionally, it’s in close proximity to weekly farmer’s markets, parks, and beer gardens in the Petworth and Mt. Pleasant neighborhoods, making this an unbeatable opportunity.

Enjoy the luxury of this unique, rare offering in Northwest, DC located at 3646 13th Street NW, Washington, DC 20010. Contact Steve Swank at sswank@mcwb.com to schedule your tour today!