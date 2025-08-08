4 Ways to Help Students and Teachers Go Back to School this Fall

Families and educators are gearing up for a new academic year. We’ve compiled a list of ways you can support under-resourced classrooms and students going back to school, from community backpack drives and food giveaways to fundraisers for teachers.

Donate school supplies

Give DC and Arlington students backpacks stuffed with school supplies as part of Central Union Mission’s Operation Backpack. Donations can be dropped off at Comprehensive Family Resource Center (through August 15, Northeast DC).

Hyattsville is collecting backpacks, hand sanitizer, calculator, pens, binders, and more. Donors can drop off supplies at the Hyattsville City Building or order items online via an Amazon wishlist (through August 15, virtual, Hyattsville).

See a summer concert or grab an ice cream treat for a good cause. WGTS radio is teaming up with Salvation Army to collect notebooks, crayons, erasers, and more school tools at the station’s summer pop-ups (August 15, 23, 29, September 5, Olney, Frederick, Vienna, Leesburg).

You can help meet Housing Up’s goal of distributing 800 backpacks to area youth by making a monetary contribution or buying supplies from their Walmart wishlist (through August 22, virtual).

Support disadvantaged students by donating markers, pencils, glue, scissors, and other learning supplies at a local Andrews Federal Credit Union location (through August 15, various participating locations).

Duke DC Women’s Forum is providing school resources to children served by the DC Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Donors are encouraged to order from the organization’s Amazon wishlist and volunteer to pack backpacks for distribution (through August 16, virtual, event address provided at registration).

Alpha Sigma and Beta Zeta sorority and fraternity are throwing a Back to School Backpack Drive and Block Party. Kids can get free haircuts, braid styles and school materials. You can contribute monetary donations to help the group purchase supplies (August 23, virtual).

Support a teacher

Donate to Ms. Mitchell’s classroom at all-girls school Excel Academy to supply her DC students with math kits, games, and other learning essentials (through October 25, virtual).

You can help Ms. Ardalan’s kindergartners at Janney Elementary School in Tenleytown have new books and art materials this school year (through November 11, virtual).

A number of classroom teachers at Oxon Hill’s Flintstone Elementary School are raising funds to support young learners in math, English, and more subjects (ongoing, virtual).

To support additional teachers, we recommend searching for local school districts in need at Adopt A Classroom or Donors Choose.

Help out a school

Virginia’s Groveton Elementary School is raising funds for book storage, a classroom library, and virtual learning materials (through November 15, virtual).

You can support Barnard Elementary School by donating funds to purchase a smart TV, reusable cup, and cleaning supplies (through November 29, virtual).

Mount Vernon High School services more than 1,800 students. You can give a monetary contribution to support projects in multilingual learning, speech therapy, and more (through December 4, virtual).

Kelly Miller Middle School students are in need of instruments for music class (through November 15, virtual).

Give supplies and monetary donations directly to any DC Public School at their central office (ongoing, Northeast DC).

Fairfax County Public Schools accepts easels, books, office chairs, science equipment, and lots more to help support area students. Donors can deliver items or coordinate a pick-up with FCPS staff members. (ongoing, Fairfax).

Get involved with a nonprofit

Volunteer with Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center to work with kids and distribute school supplies to families challenged with homelessness (September 10, Petworth).

Youth can receive healthy after school meals at a Capital Area Food Bank host site. A donation of $1 can provide two meals for a child (ongoing, virtual).

An Open Book Foundation partners with DC’s Title I schools to connect students with authors, illustrators, and books. You can get involved by donating funds or volunteering at an author event (ongoing, virtual, Northwest DC).

Reston nonprofit Kids R First provides area youngsters with school tools year round. Neighbors can donate $10 or more to help out. (ongoing, virtual).

Visit a Montgomery County park to drop off youth sporting equipment in good condition for Leveling the Playing Field (ongoing, Olney, Germantown, Silver Spring).

