This is the one you’ve been waiting for! Currently under construction on a spectacular over half-acre lot, this exceptional custom home offers luxurious living in one of Bethesda’s most desirable locations. Thoughtfully designed with high-end finishes and creative details throughout, the expansive layout includes three levels and options for an elevator, pool, sports court, or indoor basketball court.

The main level is ideal for modern living and entertaining, featuring a grand entry foyer, formal dining room, library with fireplace, chef’s kitchen with scullery, great room, and private in-law suite. Enjoy indoor-outdoor living with a covered porch overlooking the large, private yard.

Upstairs, find four en-suite bedrooms and a flexible family room. The primary suite is a true retreat, offering luxury at every turn. The lower level is designed for endless possibilities, with plenty of room for recreation, exercise, or hosting gatherings. It includes a full-size bar area, powder room, and sixth bedroom with full bath – perfect for guests or an au pair.

Located in the Whitman school district near downtown Bethesda, the Potomac River, and commuter routes. Estimated completion: April 2026. Reserve now to customize your dream home!

Contact Carolyn Sappenfield at 240.353.7601 | Carolyn@carolynhomes.com | CarolynHomes.com

Property Address: 8524 W Howell Rd, Bethesda, MD 20817