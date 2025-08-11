DC’s Attorney General Warns of Increased Involuntary Hospitalizations as Trump Increases Pressure on DC

The Office of the DC Attorney General sent an email to area hospitals on Thursday afternoon warning them to prepare for an influx of involuntary hospitalizations as the White House ordered an increase of law enforcement in Washington, DC.

Last weekend, former DOGE operative Edward “Big Balls” Coristine was carjacked near 14th Street. Since that incident, President Trump has ramped up his criticism of DC, saying he plans to crack down on crime and homelessness in the District. He’s increased federal law enforcement presence in the District and deployed off-duty FBI agents to fight street crime in DC.

The email sent by Attorney General Brian Schwalb’s office on Thursday warned area hospitals to expect a “surge of arrests and FD-12s by local law enforcement and federal partners.” FD-12 is the legal process by which local law enforcement in DC can involuntarily hospitalize someone if they are experiencing mental illness and are a danger to themselves or others. The email went on to read that the OAG expects an: “anticipated and concerted effort to clear out homeless tents/encampments and parks. This may result in a high volume of involuntary hospitalizations.”

The White House has touted civil commitment as a solution to homelessness, encouraging states and cities to expand the process in a recent executive order aimed at homelessness. But experts say that civil commitment and institutionalization does not address the root causes of homelessness. The order also ends federal support for “housing first,” a longstanding federal policy that was used to cut veteran homelessness in half.

Trump has also stated he plans to clear homeless encampments in DC. “The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY,” he wrote in a Truth Social Post on Sunday. “We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital.” The post used a couple of photos, apparently taken en route to his golf course, to illustrate Trump’s comments, including one of tents along a highway ramp near the National Mall. Homelessness is down in DC this year with the recent 2025 Point-in-Time count showing a 9% decrease.

Camping is already banned on all city land in DC, and the city regularly conducts encampment clearings and closures. On federal land in DC, camping is also an arrestable offense. In recent months the National Park Service has ramped up encampment closures following a March executive order by Trump that established the “D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force.” According to an NPS spokesperson, the agency closed 66 encampments from March through July 31. Though earlier data is less complete, past reporting shows that in 2024 NPS closed only nine encampments in a similar length period between May and September.

In March, Trump also demanded that DC Mayor Muriel Bowser clear an encampment along the E Street Expressway. The city cleared the encampment with short notice following his demand, leaving residents scrambling with nowhere to go.