This Quirky DC Map Isn’t Like Any You’ve Ever Seen

Artist Gareth Fuller likes getting lost. To research his latest work—an intricate, hand-drawn map of DC—he spent three months in 2023 doing exactly that, roaming the city to get a feel for the place. Fuller walked to about 25 of the District’s 40 historic boundary stones. He spent a day wandering from Bethesda down to Alexandria. He meandered along the banks of the Anacostia River. He developed a slight obsession with strolling each of the city’s diagonal avenues.

Born in Wales, Fuller has lived in London and other cities, working in a variety of jobs including video production. He now travels and makes these maps, which he calls his Purposeful Wanderings series. “Wayfinding”—the act of walking without guidance—is central to his artistic process. The DC map, which he sells on his website, is his first in the US, following maps of three other capitals: Pyongyang, Beijing, and London. “It felt like I had to go to Washington because all eyes were on the city,” he says. “It’s the seat of power, and we’ve heard so much about it around the world. I wanted to understand more.” In addition to streets and buildings, the map offers some quirky visual commentary. Here’s a closer look.

Marking espionage exploits: Rather than just depict the CIA headquarters in McLean, Fuller chose to illustrate some of the Agency’s more eccentrically named work, such as Operation White Giant and Project Artichoke.

Fending off animals: Fuller’s encounters with DC’s squirrels left quite an impression. He describes them as “without a doubt, the most spicy, feisty, and sneaky squirrels” after they chased him for his lunch one day.

Paying more for groceries: When Fuller was researching the map, the price of eggs was skyrocketing and had become a significant item of discussion as the presidential election began to heat up.

Griping about the gerontocracy: Inspired by conversation at the time about the presidential candidates being too old, Fuller imagined a retirement home for Presidents. It’s White House–shaped and has a golf course.

Grappling with the past: Black Power fists scattered throughout the map commemorate aspects of the region’s Black history. These ones mark Lincolnia, Virginia, which was founded as a community of formerly enslaved people following the Civil War.

Remembering victims of a crash: Though it happened after Fuller finished his walking tours, the recent deadly plane accident over the Potomac is memorialized with this sunflower. It’s the state flower of Kansas, where the flight originated.

This article appears in the August 2025 issue of Washingtonian.