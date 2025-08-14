4 Open Houses We Love This Weekend

Here are our open house picks this weekend: a four-level rowhouse in Columbia Heights, a rambler in University Park, and a contemporary house designed by a noted Reston architect. In the luxury bracket, check out this $6.79 million estate in Great Falls.

A Columbia Heights Townhouse

Price: $1.25 million

Where: 2728 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/3

House size: 3,825 square feet

Listing agent: Paniz Asgari, Compass

Open house: Saturday, Aug 16, 11 PM — 1 PM

Highlights of this 1907 rowhouse include a chef’s kitchen with hand-painted Spanish tile, a primary suite with vaulted ceilings and a sitting area, a backyard patio, and a rooftop deck.

A University Park Rambler

Price: $595,000

Where: 6903 40th Ave, University Park, MD 20782

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2

House size: 1,755 sq feet

Listing agents: Alex Heitkemper, Long and Foster Real Estate

Open house: Sunday, Aug 17, 1 PM — 3 PM

This University Park rambler, constructed in 1948, features vaulted ceilings and two fireplaces—one gas and one wood-burning. Other highlights include hardwood floors, a loft bedroom, and a large backyard.

A Reston Contemporary

Price: $1.05 million

Where: 11205 Wedge Dr, Reston, VA 20190

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3.5

House size: 3,484 sq feet

Listing agents: Nikki Lagouros, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

Open house: Saturday, Aug 16, 2 PM — 4 PM

“My philosophy has always been to maintain the natural beauty of a homesite,” says Reston architect Ken Bonner. Known for his light-filled, open-concept designs, Bonner built about 65 houses—and this is one of them. Constructed in 1968, the 3,500-square-foot home features two fireplaces, a butler’s pantry/bar, a sunroom with skylights, and a two-car carport.

A Luxe Great Falls Estate

Price: $6.79 million

Where: 1039 Aziza Ct, Great Falls, VA 22066

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/9.5

House size: 13,667 sq feet

Listing agents: Francisca Alonso, Keller Williams Realty

Open house: Saturday, Aug 16, 1 PM — 4 PM and Sunday, Aug 31, 1 PM — 4 PM

This Great Falls estate, built in 2019 and set on two acres, sports a foyer with two crystal chandeliers; a gourmet kitchen with a Wolf range and Miele dishwashers; and a primary suite with a double-sided fireplace and ensuite bath with heated marble floors, a spa, and a steam shower. Outdoor highlights include a basketball court, pizza oven, hot tub, and an Olympic-sized swimming pool.