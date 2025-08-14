Live your best soft life this August in commemoration of National Wellness Month. We’ve compiled a list of health-based activities and self-care happenings to help you unwind and de-stress:

Forest Bathing

August 15 location_on Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens language Website

Bathe in the essence of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens with nature and forest therapy instructor Sage Raindancer. This Japanese-inspired wellness activity promotes physical, mental, and emotional health with a guided evening stroll through the garden’s paths and ponds. Guests are encouraged to bring water, snacks, bug spray, and sun protection (free).

The Willard Iconic Facial

through August 31 location_onThe Willard Spa language Website

Experience a rejuvenating and luxurious facial treatment at the Willard Spa inside of the historic Willard InterContinental hotel in DC. Through August, hotel guests and visitors can book the 80-minute traditional Chinese medicine-inspired Willard Iconic Facial and receive a complimentary eye revitalizing upgrade. The August deal comes with a glass of bubbly that guests can sip at the tranquil spa lounge ($250).

Sound Bath in the Tiffany Gallery

August 16, 23 location_on Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington language Website

Reduce stress and declutter your mind while listening to a variety of instruments at the Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington. Tiffany Gallery visitors are invited to lie on a yoga mat and bathe in the soothing harmonies of chimes, crystal quartz, and Tibetan sound bowls. To enhance your relaxation you can bring a journal to write reflections at the end of the session ($25).

Soft Life Soundbath

August 17 location_on Arlo Washington DC language Website

Discover your harmony and practice gratitude at a guided sound bath meditation led by sound healer Tara Aura. At this immersive listening experience, participants are invited to either sit or recline while Aura performs multi-instrumental acoustics accompanied by calming breath work. Light refreshments will be served ($60+).

Summer Sweat Sessions

August 20, 27 location_on Mosaic District language Website

There’s still time to join one of Lululemon’s rooftop workout series before it ends this month. Move or box along with fitness instructors from Hodges Fitness Sweat Club and Bash Boxing to burn calories and break a sweat (free).

Wellness Day at the Wharf

August 20-21, 27-28 location_on InterContinental DC- The Wharf language Website

Take a daytime respite to the Wharf to sunbathe atop a hotel rooftop pool, workout, or get a CBD oil and hot stone massage on Wednesdays and Thursdays this month. The InterContinental DC hotel at the Wharf is offering visitors complimentary access to both its fitness center and rooftop pool to create the ultimate wellness experience when you book a 80-minute Cloud 9 Massage—which may make you feel like you are floating ($350).

Yoga on the Goat Farm

August 23-24 location_on Faith Lutheran Church language Website

At Faith Lutheran Church in Arlington, yogis can stretch, strike a pose, and cuddle with a herd of Nigerian Dwarf goats from Walnut Creek Farm. The adorable farm animals will keep you company with cheer and snuggles indoors, while a yoga instructor guides you through movements and exercises ($44).

Walkie, Talkie, Latte

August 23 location_on Kalorama Park language Website

Community wellness group Casa Soul wants to help you slow down and connect with fellow neighbors. You can join a laid-back outdoor meetup at Kalorama Park to participate in a group stretch and cozy one-mile stroll to local gelato and coffee shop Pitango (free).

Yoga Happy Hour

August 28 location_on Carlyle House Historic Park language Website

Happy hour mocktails is a refreshing perk to joining yoga at Carlyle House Historic Park in Alexandria. Yoga teachers lead 60-minute classes outdoor on the Magnolia Terrace overlooking the colonial grounds. Participants are encouraged to bring water, a towel, and a yoga mat. After class, you can sip non-alcoholic drinks like Sparkling Peach Melba ($23).

