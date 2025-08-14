Weddings

This Floral, Blush Wedding Featured an End-of-the-Night Confetti Drop

Among our other favorite parts: The simple white bouquets carried by the bride and bridesmaids.

Written by
Photographed by Kir Tuben | Published on
Photograph by Kir Tuben

Two and a half years after Tarah, a strategy consultant from Potomac, and John, a commercial real estate professional from Cleveland, met in DC, John popped the question on the top of the Piazzale Michelangelo overlooking Florence while the pair were vacationing in Italy.

For their June wedding two years later, they planned a black-tie-meets-garden-floral-whimsy affair decorated in blush pink and pastel shades. Tarah’s favorite part was her “romantic, timeless, yet dramatic” wedding dress, which she called the dress of her dreams, and the bouquet that she wrapped in lace from her mother’s wedding dress. John’s favorite detail was the floral backdrop behind the dance floor, which he said made their first dance extra memorable.

Other special details included cocktail napkins printed with handwritten notes the couple had exchanged to one another in birthday and anniversary cards over the years; a vintage cake topper that has been used in Tarah’s family for four generations; a handmade floral design that was featured on their invitations, signage, and other decor; and a confetti drop at the end of the night. In lieu of signature cocktails, they had champagne tied with ribbon bows and custom “T&J” labels passed before the ceremony, and espresso martinis passed on the dance floor.

Following the big day, the pair honeymooned in Dubai, Bali, and Seoul. See photos of the wedding below.

Sneaks
Sneaks-6
Sneaks-11
Sneaks-14
Sneaks-15
Sneaks-26
Sneaks-29

Sneaks-48
Sneaks-60
Sneaks-62
Sneaks-63
Sneaks-70
Sneaks-74

 

Sneaks-81
Sneaks-88

 

Sneaks-120
Sneaks-121

 

Sneaks-122
Sneaks-123
Sneaks-124
Sneaks-126
Sneaks-128
Sneaks-133
Sneaks-142
Sneaks-148
Sneaks-152
Sneaks-164
Sneaks-181
Sneaks-182

 

 

The Details

Photography: Kir Tuben

Venue and catering: The InterContinental Hotel, DC- The Wharf

Planning and design: Birch Management

Florist: Love Blooms

Invitations: Kelsey Malie Design

Dessert: Liberty Baking Co. (cake); Dolcezza Geltato (gelato cart)

Hairstylist: MAB Artistry(bride); Glam Bridal Beauty (bridesmaids)

Makeup artist: Makeup By Shirin (bride); MAB Artistry (bridesmaids)

Bride’s attire: Monique Lhuillier (ceremony); Bronx and Banco (reception)

Groom’s attire: Custom

Bridesmaids’ attire: WToo by Watters; Bella Bridesmaids

Groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux

Music: Dan Goldman Events & Weddings (string quartet); Bryan George (DJ)

Rentals: DC Rental; Nuage Designs

Transportation: American Executive

Videography: Vona B Productions, (wedding video) 

Content creator: Dearly BLoved Events

Veil: Love Couture Bridal

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

