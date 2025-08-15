Experience sophisticated living in Crestwood at this beautifully renovated 5-bedroom, 3-bath home. Meticulously updated in 2021 by Dilan Homes, every detail combines classic elegance with modern convenience—boasting over 3,750 sf of living space on a 6,380 sf lot.

Step inside to dramatic open living spaces with wide-plank white oak floors, custom columns, and natural light streaming through oversized windows and a sunroom with floor-to-ceiling glass. Two wood-burning fireplaces offer cozy gathering spots, while smart features like 41 solar panels, Lutron Caseta lighting, and a Nest thermostat elevate everyday comfort.

The show-stopping kitchen centers around a massive Careara marble waterfall island, surrounded by custom cabinetry, Viking stainless appliances, and premium touches like a wine fridge and pot filler. Dining, living, and entertaining seamlessly extend to the expansive fenced backyard with patio, grill station, and native plant garden.

The finished lower level, with its private entrance, two bedrooms, bath, family room, kitchenette, and beverage fridge, is perfect for guests. Additionally, the 2-car garage, with EV charger and driveway, for added convenience. Come see modern perfection in the heart of Crestwood.

Address: 4628 Blagden Ter NW, Washington, DC 20011

Contact:

Andrew Riguzzi

202.595.5757

andrew@propertydc.com