Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This August

A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation.

Thelmetria Michaelides

She’s been named the new fire chief of Prince George’s County.

 

Catherine Oakar

FreshFarm, which runs farmers markets around the area, appointed her to be its executive director.

 

Adam T. Erby

At Mount Vernon, he’s now executive director of historic preservation and collections.

 

Audrey Fix Schaefer

The publicist for the Anthem and 9:30 Club is the new board president of the National Independent Venue Association.

 

Michael Retta

He’s been tapped to lead the renovation of the East Potomac Tennis Center.

 

This article appears in the August 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

