A Signature Scent and an Adorable Dog-Themed Cake Were Highlights of This Dupont Circle Wedding

Priya, from Fairfax, and James, from Queens, met on the dating app Coffee Meets Bagel and shared a first date at Bluemont Vineyard. Three years later, James proposed while Priya was visiting him in Hawaii, where he was stationed at the time. For their intimate July wedding, they focused on celebrating with loved ones and honoring their families by incorporating Korean and Indian traditions, clothing, and music.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

The menu included “out of this world” Indian appetizers from Aroma, then dinner and drinks from the Tabard Inn, and finally, a three-tier red velvet cake that featured the couple’s nine year old dog, Oliver. The design included a palette of jewel tones, and, they say, at the suggestion of their wedding planner, the venue was filled with a scented candle that became the wedding’s signature scent—at the end of the evening, they gifted guests with their own scented candle to remember the occasion by.

See the photos of their wedding day below.

The Details

Photography: Villa Li Photography Venue: Patterson Mansion Planning and design: Passionate Weddings Florist: Lal Moya Design Invitations: Boxed Wedding Invitations Caterer: Tabard Inn; Aroma Cake: Cakes by Christa Henna: Naseem DMV Henna Artist Hair and makeup: Muna MK Bride’s attire: Lehenga (reception) Music: Hercules Entertainment Rentals: Sammy’s Rentals

