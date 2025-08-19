Maryland

1

Where: Potomac.

Bought by: Samuel H. Gillespie III, a retired oil-and-gas-company lawyer, and Erica H. Gillespie.

Listed: $4,595,000.

Sold: $4,525,000.

Days on market: 1.

Bragging points: A custom-built estate on ten acres featuring a house with six bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms, six fireplaces, a sports court, a gym, a sauna, a loggia, and a five-car garage.

2

Where: Bethesda.

Bought by: Michael K. Berman, a partner at Paul Hastings, and Alison Berman.

Listed: $6,300,000.

Sold: $5,900,000.

Days on market: 27.

Bragging points: A 2009 custom-built, 15,500-square-foot residence with eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, two half baths, an elevator, four fireplaces, two laundry rooms, a theater, a gym, a wine cellar, and a four-car garage.

Virginia

3

Where: McLean.

Sold by: Ryan Joseph Fitzpatrick, former Washington Commanders quarterback.

Listed: $3,400,000.

Sold: $3,300,000.

Days on market: 10.

Bragging points: A three-level English manor–­style house on two acres with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, three half baths, a media room, a guest suite, a covered veranda, a deck, a fire pit, and an obstacle course.

DC

4

Where: Wesley Heights.

Sold by: Paul G. Stern, cofounder of Arlington Capital Partners and Thayer Capital Partners.

Listed: $9,850,000.

Sold: $9,600,000.

Days on market: 65.

Bragging points: A 1927 estate with eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, four half baths, five fireplaces, an in-law suite, a recreation room, a playroom, a gym, a swimming pool, a pergola, and multiple garages.

5

Where: Georgetown.

Bought by: Perry Trimble, a financial adviser at Alex. Brown, and William Trimble.

Listed: $5,850,000.

Sold: $6,000,000.

Days on market: 3.

Bragging points: A renovated three-story brick house with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two half baths, an elevator, a saltwater pool, a fountain, and a tiered garden.

6

Where: Georgetown.

Bought by: Ziad Dalloul, CEO and founder of the telecommunications company Africell Group.

Listed: $5,650,000.

Sold: $5,200,000.

Days on market: 97.

Bragging points: An 1890 semiattached rowhouse on a double lot with eight bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, six fireplaces, an elevator, a pool, and a Japanese garden with a fish pond and waterfall.

7

Where: Georgetown.

Sold by: Laura Rose Handman, a content-publishing lawyer at Da-vis Wright Tremaine, and Harold M. Ickes, a labor lawyer at Meyer Suozzi.

Listed: $4,200,000.

Sold: $4,150,000.

Days on market: 11.

Bragging points: A circa-1798 Federal townhouse with six bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, three fireplaces, a library, space for live-in staff, and a carriage house.

This article appears in the August 2025 issue of Washingtonian.