Maryland
1
Where: Potomac.
Bought by: Samuel H. Gillespie III, a retired oil-and-gas-company lawyer, and Erica H. Gillespie.
Listed: $4,595,000.
Sold: $4,525,000.
Days on market: 1.
Bragging points: A custom-built estate on ten acres featuring a house with six bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms, six fireplaces, a sports court, a gym, a sauna, a loggia, and a five-car garage.
2
Where: Bethesda.
Bought by: Michael K. Berman, a partner at Paul Hastings, and Alison Berman.
Listed: $6,300,000.
Sold: $5,900,000.
Days on market: 27.
Bragging points: A 2009 custom-built, 15,500-square-foot residence with eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, two half baths, an elevator, four fireplaces, two laundry rooms, a theater, a gym, a wine cellar, and a four-car garage.
Virginia
3
Where: McLean.
Sold by: Ryan Joseph Fitzpatrick, former Washington Commanders quarterback.
Listed: $3,400,000.
Sold: $3,300,000.
Days on market: 10.
Bragging points: A three-level English manor–style house on two acres with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, three half baths, a media room, a guest suite, a covered veranda, a deck, a fire pit, and an obstacle course.
DC
4
Where: Wesley Heights.
Sold by: Paul G. Stern, cofounder of Arlington Capital Partners and Thayer Capital Partners.
Listed: $9,850,000.
Sold: $9,600,000.
Days on market: 65.
Bragging points: A 1927 estate with eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, four half baths, five fireplaces, an in-law suite, a recreation room, a playroom, a gym, a swimming pool, a pergola, and multiple garages.
5
Where: Georgetown.
Bought by: Perry Trimble, a financial adviser at Alex. Brown, and William Trimble.
Listed: $5,850,000.
Sold: $6,000,000.
Days on market: 3.
Bragging points: A renovated three-story brick house with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two half baths, an elevator, a saltwater pool, a fountain, and a tiered garden.
6
Where: Georgetown.
Bought by: Ziad Dalloul, CEO and founder of the telecommunications company Africell Group.
Listed: $5,650,000.
Sold: $5,200,000.
Days on market: 97.
Bragging points: An 1890 semiattached rowhouse on a double lot with eight bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, six fireplaces, an elevator, a pool, and a Japanese garden with a fish pond and waterfall.
7
Where: Georgetown.
Sold by: Laura Rose Handman, a content-publishing lawyer at Da-vis Wright Tremaine, and Harold M. Ickes, a labor lawyer at Meyer Suozzi.
Listed: $4,200,000.
Sold: $4,150,000.
Days on market: 11.
Bragging points: A circa-1798 Federal townhouse with six bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, three fireplaces, a library, space for live-in staff, and a carriage house.
This article appears in the August 2025 issue of Washingtonian.