Low-Crime States Mississippi and Louisiana Send Troops to DC, Trump Incorrectly Claims He’s Helped DC Restaurants, and Key Bridge Was Closed Because of Ukraine Summit

Cloudy and cool again, with shower chances and a high of just 74 today. Rain possible overnight as well, with a low near 69. The Nationals will host the Mets this evening, and the Mystics will host the Connecticut Sun.

Broommaker, “The Castaway.” A fab slice of orchestral pop from the local artist formerly known as Teething Veils. Broommaker plays Rhizome tonight with Grace A. Keller and Otracami.

Here’s some administration news you might have blocked out:

Guess who’s back in the news: The Justice Department began to comply with a Congressional subpoena for records in its investigation of disgraced, deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, whose one-time friendship with President Trump has caused no end of tsuris—and multiple attempts at changing the subject—at the White House. US Representative James Comer of Kentucky, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, said it would take time to produce all the files Congress requested because of privacy concerns. (Washington Post) Comer’s long timeline makes certain “that questions about the Epstein affair will drag on for weeks” and will only exacerbate brewing tensions among lawmakers who face questions from constituents. (NYT)

The good news? More tourists in DC. The bad news? Mississippi and Louisiana, two states known for their low crime rates, will send hundreds of National Guard troops to DC. (NYT) “What are your troops actually going to be doing here?” DC Council member Christina Henderson said in a video that showed Guard troops patrolling the National Mall. “Because the current ones are not doing a lot.” (Washington Post) Immigration, not street crime, is a major focus of Trump’s crackdown. (NYT) Meanwhile, Reuters reports that the White House has sent social media teams to accompany FBI agents when they make arrests in DC, as they did with “Sandwich Guy” Sean Charles Dunn. (Reuters)

Eurozone chaperones postpone self-own: European leaders made progress in a meeting at the White House yesterday where they hoped “to steer President Donald Trump away from some of the concessions he appeared ready to grant the Kremlin to end the war in Ukraine.” (That’s not exactly the kind of thing the Nobel Peace Prize committee typically looks for in recipients, but let’s keep moving.) No progress emerged on a ceasefire, but Trump made vague moves toward security guarantees. He also took 40-minute solo phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the middle of the summit, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared optimistic at the end of the day. (Washington Post) On a hot mic, Trump told French President Emmanuel Macron about Putin, “I think he wants to make a deal for me, you understand that? As crazy as it sounds.” (CNN) Ukraine’s hopes of joining NATO appear ever-more far-fetched, but Europeans appear to have put the prospect of a NATO-like security guarantee into the mix for a peace deal. (ABC News) Zelensky said he’s ready to meet Putin but refused to consider giving up any land to the Russian leader, who started this war. (NYT) The Ukrainian leader wore a suit to this meeting, short-circuiting a previous criticism from Trumpworld. (NYT)

This again: Trump resumed his campaign against mail-in ballots, declaring that he wants to get rid of them and maybe voting machines, too. According to the Constitution, the President has no say in how elections are conducted. (NPR) “The announcement signals yet another way that Trump intends to stack the cards in his favor in the 2026 midterm elections.” (AP) Trump’s announcement, apparently prompted by a discussion with Putin over the weekend, is potentially not so great news for the GOP, which has funneled “millions of dollars last year into convincing their voters that casting ballots by mail was safe.” (Politico) Related: Newsmax agreed to pay $67 million to Dominion Voting Systems over its retailing of Trump’s lies about the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden. (AP)

Administration perambulation: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth forced out Air Force General David Allvin, the latest move in his campaign to remake the Pentagon. (Washington Post) The administration installed Missouri AG Andrew Bailey as “co-deputy director” of the FBI, a move that appears to signal rough seas for Dan Bongino. (NYT) Trump’s political team is “considering primarying Indiana lawmakers who don’t embrace his mid-decade redistricting plans.” (Politico) Former US Senator Sherrod Brown entered Ohio’s Senate race Monday, a test of some Democrats’ theory that some Trump voters “are feeling buyer’s remorse now.” (NOTUS) Judges in New York said Jay Clayton could stay in the role of interim US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, a victory for the administration. (AP) The administration has discussed the US taking a ten percent stake in Intel as it seeks to “revive the troubled U.S. chipmaker and bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing.” (NYT) Maryland-based mega-broadcaster Sinclair, which owns WJLA, has proposed a merger with fellow local-TV giant Tegna, which itself is in the process of being sold to Nexstar, yet another titan of the small screen. (WSJ) Finally, please do your best to comprehend this account of a December 2024 brawl among attendees of a Turning Point USA convention that has roiled the organization and its backers. (The Bulwark)

Ways you can support your neighbors right now, by Daniella Byck:

It’s been just over a week since the federal takeover of DC, and if you’re looking for ways to support your community, keep reading. Free DC, a group dedicated to self-determination in the District, is holding a virtual campaign orientation on Wednesday, August 20. Learn more about what’s going on and how to take action. On Saturday, August 23, a collection of mutual aid groups are coming together for the Monument City Mutual Aid Fair at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on Capitol Hill. This event features programming such as know-your-rights training plus an opportunity to chat with community organizations. If you feel like screaming for a cause, 14th Street music venue Black Cat will host punk rock karaoke Friday, August 29. The event benefits Food Not Bombs DC, a group that distributes free vegan meals weekly.

It’s also an ideal time to get involved with a volunteer organization, particularly those working with the unhoused and immigrant communities, both targets of this crackdown. Help support efforts by housing and anti-hunger organization Miriam’s Kitchen by working a shift in the kitchen or at the front desk. Volunteers must attend an orientation (as well as commit to one shift a month), and the next session is on Friday, August 22. Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid also accepts volunteers to help with everything from manning the ICE Emergency Hotline to driving and housing migrants. If you’re barred in DC, submit in an intake form to volunteer with Washington Legal Clinic for the Homeless. Attorneys can also work pro bono with Ayuda, a local organization supporting immigrants.

• What does the rise of “Sandwich Guy” imagery around town mean?

• The region’s most expensive real estate transactions last month—and the bold-faced names that made them.

• The North American Irish Dance Championships brought over-the-top style to National Harbor.

• Trump claimed more people were dining out in DC after his takeover, but Open Table data show the opposite. (WTOP)

• Travel by European leaders to the White House shut down Key Bridge yesterday, causing headaches for drivers in Rosslyn and Georgetown. (ARLnow)

• Masked federal agents detained construction workers in Alexandria’s Chirilagua neighborhood Monday. (NBC4 Washington)

• Police arrested and charged Logan Chrisinger with the murder of his mother, Travis Renee Baldwin, in Arlington on Sunday. (WTOP)

• Someone slashed tires in DC’s Shepherd Park neighborhood Sunday. (NBC4 Washington)

• A fire alarm in National Airport’s control tower yesterday disrupted flights and caused delays. (AviationSource News)

• Jayden Daniels looked good in a brief appearance during last night’s Commanders pre-season loss to the Bengals. (Washington Post)

• A 22,000-square-foot mansion in McLean with “eye-popping amenities” sold for its asking price of $22.5 million (with contingencies). (UrbanTurf)

• WMATA wants riders to vote on the design of its new train cars. (WJLA)

• Finally, here’s a picture of a cat enjoying some sunlight. (PoPville)

• Watch “Moana 2” outdoors at the Wharf.

• Scott McGill and Susannah Wright discuss their English translation of The Aeneid at Politics and Prose’s Union Market location.

• The musical “Parade” opens at the Kennedy Center.

