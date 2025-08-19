News & Politics

PHOTOS: The Outrageous Style of the North American Irish Dance Championships

We were there to capture this year’s competitors.

The North American Irish Dance Championships took place at Gaylord National Harbor Resort in July, bringing competitors to town to show off their jig, reel, and hornpipe skills. We went to experience the action—and the wild costumes.

Dancers put a ton of time and effort into hair and makeup prior to the competition.
A makeup room was open for use starting at 5 am.
With their costumes finally perfect, competitors watch as they wait their turn.
A team shows off its purple finery.
Dancers behind a curtain backstage.
A view from backstage of a team performing in front of the judges.

This article appears in the August 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

Evy Mages
Evy Mages

