DC’s Most Stylish People of 2025

Eun Yang

Occupation: News anchor, NBC4.

Lives in: Washington, DC.

This look: “It’s really about the pink scarf, which was a gift from a dear friend. It’s an elegant and alluring piece. The cream Aritzia suit is a versatile canvas. I like to get a lot of miles out of my clothes, and it works for any number of occasions.”

Closet staple: A wide-brim hat.

Favorite occasion to dress for: Going out to dinner.

Feels her best when wearing: “Something that feels totally like me but also a little like Zendaya—she is unapologetically herself.”

Go-to shopping: “Uniqlo and Gap for basics, Shopbop and Bloomingdale’s for sales, eBay and Poshmark for consignment.”

Three favorite things: “Black Zara trousers that fit really well. A black Sergio Hudson dress I’ve worn a million times. And a perfect gray cardigan I found in Paris.”

Casual look: Jeans and a white T-shirt.

 

James Harris

Occupation: Director of events, British Embassy.

Lives in: Silver Spring.

This look: “This custom jeweled blazer by Charm and jeans mixes old-school Liberace extravagance with a modern accessibility.”

Style tip: “Color conveys confidence.”

Inspiration: “Retro elegance. I’ve always been drawn to fashion from the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s. I love the intentionality and thoughtfulness put into everyday style.”

Style icon: “Actor Ncuti Gatwa, in my opinion, is the best-dressed man alive. I love how he plays with masculine-versus-feminine, his use of color, fun textures, and tailoring.”

On shopping: “I’ve repurposed vintage items [and] created bespoke ensembles from talented tailors.”

Three favorite things in his closet: “My vintage cocktail rings, funky Visvim boots, and Jo Malone scent combo—Myrrh & Tonka with Mimosa & Cardamom.”

 

Paola Velez

Occupation: Chef/owner, Bar Providencia; author of Bodega Bakes.

Lives in: DC.

This look: “A Sombra bodysuit with tapered linen trousers from Finery, a designer out of LA that caters specifically to chefs. I styled it with my chunky Mary-Jane tabis from Maison Margiela and my Thom Browne ‘Hector’ bag. Fun fact: I carried that puppy bag when I accepted my James Beard Award this year. Every time I see it, I can’t help but beam with pride.”

Style inspiration: “Japanese culture, French style uniforms, Portuguese colorways, and the Copenhagen girlies. I’m from New York—I was exposed to a lot of unique folks growing up.”

Feels best when wearing: “Anything with arch support.”

Go-to looks: Matching sets; A-line dresses; short-sleeve button-downs and pants with funky silhouettes.

Style philosophy: “Wear what makes you happy.”

 

Brian Vetter

Occupation: President, Alta Fresh Foods; partner, Homegrown Brands.

Lives in: Severna Park.

This look: “The [custom] red velvet tux tells people you are here to bring the thunder.”

Favorite occasion to dress for: “Summer.”

Inspiration: “Having more fun than I should. [Also] my surroundings. I always try to respect local culture with my own twist. I like the saying ‘Get in where you fit in, and fit in where you get in.’ ”

Style icon: David Beckham.

Style tip: “Be comfortable, but try and show people your intentions for the event with your outfit.”

Three favorite things in his closet: Criquet-brand shirts, golf shirts, and workout clothes.

Favorite dress code: “Any themed party.”

Trend he hopes comes back: Short shorts.

Closet staple: “Terry-cloth anything and everything. In the winter, people call it velvet.”

 

Jack Howard

Occupation: Salon owner and colorist.

Lives in: Capitol Hill East.

This look: H&M top, Zara shorts, Jacques Marie Mage frames, J.Lindeberg vintage belt, John Hardy bracelets. “I love block colors and rarely go for anything busy. I usually leave it to my accessories to add pop. Lately, I have loved a longer short, especially for work or dinner. I like things tailored, even if I find them at a flea market or Zara.”

Style tip: “It’s all about feeling your most confident. I don’t plan my looks—[I base them on] how I feel. Clothes, like hair, are about how you see yourself and want to be seen.”

Favorite dress code: “At Jack Howard The Salon, I tell my staff that I want them to come into work like they’re going on a second date—not so casual that it’s dull and not so dressed up that they can’t work a full day.”

Three favorite things in his closet: “A bracelet—or four—my string [mesh] vest, and a wide-legged anything: short or trouser.”

 

Olivia Igbokwe-Curry

Occupation: Head of federal affairs, Amazon Web Services.

Lives in: Bethesda.

This look: “Aje is a favorite designer—I love the dramatic touches in their designs.”

Inspiration: “I really like timeless pieces that I can pass on to my daughter.”

Closet staple: A navy blazer.

Style icons: “I love [model] Sofia Richie’s effortless style; Victoria Beckham is the queen of tailored business looks; Lena Horne is timeless.”

Favorite dress code: “Black tie—not optional.”

Style uniform: High-waisted pencil skirt and blouse.

Favorite thing to dress for: Any themed party.

Three favorite things in her closet: “My ‘So Kate’ [shoe] wall—it’s a wall with just Louboutins in the ‘So Kate 120’ style in various colors. Several dozen. Also my barrel jeans and Chanel ballet flats.”

 

Sena Fitzmaurice

Occupation: Senior vice president, Comcast NBCUniversal.

Lives in: Logan Circle.

This look: “This jacket and skirt are by In Earnest By Byron Lars, one of my favorite designers. I like the combination of vintage silhouettes with modern materials.”

Style tip: “Clothes are like armor—have a battle plan.”

Style inspiration: “My third-grade teacher, Ms. Hall, was incredibly stylish. Every look would be complete, every outfit different. I’ve always thought if she could dress that way for teaching nine-year-olds, I could have style every day.”

Favorite places to shop: “I love estate sales, especially ones in Kalorama or Kent with great vintage cocktail clothes. The quality and fabrics can’t be duplicated today.”

Three favorite things: “My Sole Bliss sandals—the best combination of style and comfort.”

Go-to casual outfit: “Black T-shirt, kick-pleat jersey pants, and leopard-print New Balances.”

 

Paula Dhier

Occupation: Vice president of marketing, Urban Legend Media.

Lives in: Eastern Market.

This look: “I found this Valentino gown at Encore in Old Town Alexandria. I scooped it up with no real plan on where to wear it but knew I had to add it to my vintage collection.”

Closet staple: “I hated myself in jeans until I tried Frame’s ‘The Bubble’ barrel-leg cut.”

Style inspiration: “Growing up, I always noted how pulled-together and chic my French grandmother was, pairing a long linen skirt with a monochromatic sweater and jewelry. Her strong opinions swayed my outfit choices.”

Style icon: “The Olsen twins’ rare paparazzi photos are emblazoned in my mind.”

Style philosophy: “If it’s not an immediate yes, then it’s a no.”

Three favorite things: “My daily-wear heir­loom rings, my mom’s vintage crocodile belt, and a worn-in Ralph Lauren hat.”

Styling by Jai Lescieur; on-set Hair and Makeup by Sam Gay.
This article appears in the September 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

