4 Open Houses to See This Weekend

In honor of the waning days of summer, this week’s open house picks all boast private backyard areas. Check out these listings: a stately Arlington Colonial, a charming Silver Spring Cape Cod, an historic rowhouse in Logan Circle, and a posh Georgetown townhouse.

An Arlington Colonial

Price: $1.529 million

Where: 3801 Lorcom Ln., N

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/4.5

House size: 3,381 sq feet

Listing agents: Kristen Schifano and Isabella Silva, RLAH @properties

Open house: Saturday, August 23, 11 AM – 1 PM

Find a well-equipped chef’s kitchen with a Miele refrigerator, marble bathrooms, and an office/library in this newly renovated 1941 house. The living room, home to a wood-burning fireplace, opens onto a stone patio in the backyard.

A Silver Spring Cape Cod

Price: $829,000

Where: 10313 Parkman Rd.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/2.5

House size: 2,810 sq feet

Listing agent: Orla O’Callaghan, RE/MAX Realty Centre

Open house: Sunday, August 24, 1 PM – 3 PM

Located on a double lot, this listing offers an updated kitchen, two wood-burning fireplaces, a sunroom, a recreation room on the lower level, and multi-level deck in the backyard.

A Logan Circle Rowhouse

Price: $1.55 million

Where: 1213 Q St., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3.5

House size: 4,128 sq feet

Listing agents: Meredith Margolis and Jennifer Touchette, Compass

Open house: Saturday, August 23, 12 PM – 2 PM and Sunday, August 24, 1 PM – 3 PM

Built in 1890, this Federal-style brick rowhouse boasts soaring ceilings, a private backyard, and plenty of natural light. Plus, the basement doubles as a legal rental unit.

A Georgetown Townhouse

Price: $3.975 million

Where: 3137 N St., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/4.5

House size: 3,330 sq feet

Listing agents: Liz D’Angio and Nancy Taylor Bubes, Washington Fine Properties

Open house: Sunday, August 24, 2 PM – 4 PM

A sprawling slate patio, a high-end kitchen with Wolf and Miele appliances, and a two-car garage with guest quarters headline the amenities of this East Village townhouse. Recent upgrades include an outdoor kitchen, indoor and outdoor speakers, and oak hardwood flooring.

