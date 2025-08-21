7 Botanical Events for Plant Lovers in the DC Area

DC Plant Week is back on Monday, August 25. To join in on the festivities, we’ve put together a botanical-inspired list of citywide activities to help you explore your inner flower child.

DC Plant Week

August 25-31 location_on multiple locations language Website

Local plant store REWILD has organized another bloom-packed DC Plant Week. Floral-enthusiasts can celebrate plant life and green living at happenings such as Botanologica’s happy hour and plant swap, Black Hoof Brewery’s plant bingo, and bouquet-making and other gardening workshops at participating shops and markets around town (free+).

Summer Evening Hours at the US Botanic Gardens

August 21, September 18 location_on US Botanic Gardens language Website

Mark the end of summer with views of the sunset and blossoming flowers at the US Botanic Gardens. You can say “cheers” with botanical-themed mocktails and lemonade while browsing the garden’s tropical palms, orchid blooms, and Bartholdi Fountain until 8 PM (free).

Sound Bathing at the National Arboretum

August 26 location_on US National Arboretum language Website

Besides extended summer hours at the US National Arboretum—a green oasis in Northeast DC spanning 451 acres, plant lovers can explore the expanse during a guided sound bath. The meditative experience aims to promote wellness, reflection, and somatic care ($25).

Pressed-Flower Frames

August 26 location_on PLNTR National Landing language Website

Local boutique PLNTR sells houseplants, offers interior design services, and hosts a number of plant-themed meetups throughout the year. This month, creatives have a cool opportunity to craft pressed-flower frames alongside botanical illustrator Hailey Wildry, who appeared on Netflix’s Love Is Blind ($50).

Free Peek at Meadowlark

August 26 location_onMeadowlark Botanical Gardens language Website

Here’s a budget-friendly way to see beautiful flowers. On Tuesdays, visitors can score free admission for a docent-led tour of the 95-acre garden in Vienna. The walk over hilly terrain includes a moment for silent meditation, and a chance to learn fun facts from the guide. Afterward, you can unwind at one on of the gazebos, or take in the majesty of the Korean Bell pavilion (free).

Make Your Own Plant Pot

September 6 location_on Atlas Brew Works Ivy City language Website

Plant parents looking for a new home for their greenery can create their own at this hands-on workshop. A pottery instructor will lead participants through a beginner-friendly lesson on pinch potting and coiling to build a clay pot or vase on the spot; there’s pottery trivia, too ($86).

Jazz in the Gardens

September 3, 17 location_on Hillwood Estate, Museum, and Gardens language Website

Jazz in the Garden at National Gallery of Art has come to a close for the season, but there’s still time to experience live music outdoors at Hillwood Estate, where the Marshall Keys Sextet will play a tribute to composer Quincy Jones (Sept. 3) and Afro-Caribbean-inspired jazz (Sept. 17) on the lawn; bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs ($30).

