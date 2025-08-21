Magazine Issues

September Issue: Style Setters

Take a peek inside the September issue on newsstands now.

Published on

This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below.

FEATURES

Style Setters

Photograph by Mira Adwell; Styling by Jai Lescieur; on-set Hair and Makeup by Sam Gay.

Our annual look at some of the area’s most fashionable people–including who inspires them, favorite things in their closet, and where they like to shop. By Amy Moeller.

 

Institutional Failure

Photo-illustration by Nadia Radic.

The Psychiatric Institute of Washington is a key part of DC’s mental-healthcare system. Lawsuits and former employees and patients allege the facility is rife with violence, misconduct, and dysfunction–all in the service of corporate profit. By Luke Mullins.

 

Easy Fall Getaways

Photograph courtesy of Bird’s Eye View.

It’s a great time of year for a weekend escape. Here’s where to find colorful leaves, idyllic country inns, seasonal vintage markets, and more autumn fun, all a quick drive from DC. By Daniella Byck, Rebecca Norris, Eric Wallace, and Madeline Weinfield.

 

Tech Titans

Photograph by Magdalena Papaioannou.

The entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, government officials, cyber experts, and other innovative, influential people driving the local tech scene. By Damare Baker and Rebecca Kern.

 

CAPITAL COMMENT

Photograph by C. Stanley Photography.

State of Play: A dispute over reopening the Anacostia Playhouse. By Franziska Wild.

A Lost DC Classic: A classic Washington novel resurfaces. By Ike Allen.

Does She Have Your Stuff?: DC’s Unclaimed Property Unit explained. By Ike Allen.

A Pressing Issue: Tough times for seed-oil lobbyists. By Sylvie McNamara.

 

FALL ARTS PREVIEW

Photograph of Sam Gilliam’s “Light Depth” by Lee Stalsworth.

Our ten picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.

 

IQ

Photograph by Magdalena Papaioannou.

Food for Thought: Outspoken Busboys and Poets owner Andy Shallal on mixing politics and business. By Jessica Sidman.

 

LIFE, TRAVEL & HEALTH

Photograph by Megan Bormet.

Book Smarts: As temperatures cool, it’s a great time to cozy up with some good reading. Here’s our guide to independent bookstores, fall book sales, local Bookstagrammers, and more. By Amy Moeller.

Health Tech: Looking to improve sleep? Decrease stress? There are gadgets to help with that. We asked doctors to tell us what works. By Rebecca Norris.

 

TASTE

Photograph by Magdalena Papaioannou.

Against the Grain: Where to find great gluten-free dining. By Lisa Ruland.

Hidden Eats: Five restaurants where Bolivia’s hearty mountain cooking shines. By Ike Allen.

Snack to the Future: New-wave vending machines that serve up more than candy and chips. By Nevin Martell.

Belly Up: Looking for some of the city’s most exciting cooking right now? Hit the bar. By Jessica Sidman.

 

HOME

Photograph by Oleks Yaroshynskyi/Townsend Visuals.

Off The Market: Some of the region’s recent high-end residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

The Closer: A title company helps get you from contract to closing on your home purchase. Here’s how to pick a good one. By Michele Lerner.

Neighborhood Briefing: Bloomingdale and Eckington: New dining and shopping as well as old favorites in these historic DC neighborhoods. By Lindsey Byman and Kate Corliss.

 

FIRST PERSON

Photograph courtesy of Marc Bromley.

Four Seasons general manager Marc Bromley on how the hotel industry has changed since his father held the same job. By Kate Corliss.

