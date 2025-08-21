This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions . Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below.

FEATURES

Style Setters

Our annual look at some of the area’s most fashionable people–including who inspires them, favorite things in their closet, and where they like to shop. By Amy Moeller.

Institutional Failure

The Psychiatric Institute of Washington is a key part of DC’s mental-healthcare system. Lawsuits and former employees and patients allege the facility is rife with violence, misconduct, and dysfunction–all in the service of corporate profit. By Luke Mullins.

Easy Fall Getaways

It’s a great time of year for a weekend escape. Here’s where to find colorful leaves, idyllic country inns, seasonal vintage markets, and more autumn fun, all a quick drive from DC. By Daniella Byck, Rebecca Norris, Eric Wallace, and Madeline Weinfield.

Tech Titans

The entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, government officials, cyber experts, and other innovative, influential people driving the local tech scene. By Damare Baker and Rebecca Kern.

CAPITAL COMMENT

State of Play: A dispute over reopening the Anacostia Playhouse. By Franziska Wild.

A Lost DC Classic: A classic Washington novel resurfaces. By Ike Allen.

Does She Have Your Stuff?: DC’s Unclaimed Property Unit explained. By Ike Allen.

A Pressing Issue: Tough times for seed-oil lobbyists. By Sylvie McNamara.

FALL ARTS PREVIEW

Our ten picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.

IQ

Food for Thought: Outspoken Busboys and Poets owner Andy Shallal on mixing politics and business. By Jessica Sidman.

LIFE, TRAVEL & HEALTH

Book Smarts: As temperatures cool, it’s a great time to cozy up with some good reading. Here’s our guide to independent bookstores, fall book sales, local Bookstagrammers, and more. By Amy Moeller.

Health Tech: Looking to improve sleep? Decrease stress? There are gadgets to help with that. We asked doctors to tell us what works. By Rebecca Norris.

TASTE

Against the Grain: Where to find great gluten-free dining. By Lisa Ruland.

Hidden Eats: Five restaurants where Bolivia’s hearty mountain cooking shines. By Ike Allen.

Snack to the Future: New-wave vending machines that serve up more than candy and chips. By Nevin Martell.

Belly Up: Looking for some of the city’s most exciting cooking right now? Hit the bar. By Jessica Sidman.

HOME

Off The Market: Some of the region’s recent high-end residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

The Closer: A title company helps get you from contract to closing on your home purchase. Here’s how to pick a good one. By Michele Lerner.



Neighborhood Briefing: Bloomingdale and Eckington: New dining and shopping as well as old favorites in these historic DC neighborhoods. By Lindsey Byman and Kate Corliss.

FIRST PERSON